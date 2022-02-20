‘Doctor Strange 2’: What You Need to Know About the MCU’s First Lesbian Heroine Played by Xochitl Gomez – CINEMABLEND

If there is something that “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” will have and to spare, it will be new faces that will join the MCU and Xóchitl Gómez will be one of them. That is why we are going to tell you everything you need to know about America Chavez.

Marvel Studios is already preparing the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessmovie directed by sam raimi and starring Benedict Cumberbatch and elizabeth olsen. However, we must remember that as the title indicates, this plans to be a story full of time jumps between dimensions, which is why we will have a large number of characters debuting in the MCU, as will happen with Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez , but what makes her so special to fight side by side with the Sorcerer Supreme?

Let’s go by parts, America Chavez was born in Marvel comics thanks to Joe Casey and Nick Dragotta, this happened in July 2011 as part of Revenge #1. This character was born on the planet Utopian Parallel, which existed in an alternate reality, practically outside the conventional map for humans.

this world was inhabited only by women, so love relationships were common, that’s how America developed a taste for people of the same sexwhich he would maintain throughout his life and we will probably see in the new Marvel Studios movie.

America Chavez’s life changed radically when her planet was about to be destroyed and thanks to the sacrifice of her mothers, she managed to escape through a portal between universes. This is how he came to planet Earth, specifically to a Latin neighborhood in New York City and this is where his life begins in the reality that we know.

Before we move on, we should mention that there is another origin story for America Chavez, one where she has a sister, Catalina, who was an essential part of bringing her memories back. She was also the daughter of doctors Amalia and Elena Chacez (hence her last name). However, in this reality She had a disease known as Edge Syndrome, for which a false ally promised to cure her, although she only wanted to experiment with her powers.

Powers and abilities of America Chavez

If there’s one thing America Chavez will be a major inclusion in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for, it’s his abilities, most notably the power of flight, super-speed, strength, stamina, and, the jewel in the crown: travel between universes through star-shaped portals.

If we think about it carefully, a power that fits perfectly in the Sorcerer Supreme movie, will she be the cause of Strange’s many trips? This includes the possible meeting with Charles Xavier of Patrick Stewartalthough we must mention that, officially, this is not quite done yet.

The future of America Chavez

A detail that we must not lose sight of is that America is a teenager and if you are a fan of Marvel stories, surely you can begin to connect the dots. This could be part of the Young Avengers, a bet that has caused a stir among the fandom after the appearance of characters like Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Isaiah Bradley. (Elijah Richardson), Wanda’s sons Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne) and even Kid Loki (Jack Veal).

This is how America Chavez will be a valuable character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness both for his powers and his connections to other characters, which could be the future of the MCU on the big screen. Ready! Now you have a better outlook to warm up engines, Don’t forget that the sequel to the Sorcerer Supreme will arrive on May 5 in theaters in Mexico.