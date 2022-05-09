Entertainment

Doctor Strange 2: Will John Krasinski Return as Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic? | Marvel, The Fantastic Four | Films

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” hit theaters and brought with him John Krasinski in the role of Reed Richards, better known as Mr. Fantastic. After Wanda’s massacre of the Illuminati, the only question remains: will we see the actor again as the leader of The Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

