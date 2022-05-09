Doctor Strange 2: Will John Krasinski Return as Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic? | Marvel, The Fantastic Four | Films

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” hit theaters and brought with him John Krasinski in the role of Reed Richards, better known as Mr. Fantastic. After Wanda’s massacre of the Illuminati, the only question remains: will we see the actor again as the leader of The Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Remembered for his role as Jim in the series “The Office”, both Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt had been asked by fans to play Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman.

YOU CAN SEE: Charlize Theron in “Doctor Strange 2″: who is Clea, the new MCU character?

Such a wish was fulfilled in Stephen Strange’s second film, where the sorcerer, in another universe, is brought before the Illuminati, a group that includes Mr. Fantastic.

Mr. Fantastic played by John Krasinski in “Doctor Strange” 2. Photo: Twitter

However, despite the excitement of the fans for his appearance, the character dies a few minutes at the hands of the Scarlet Witch.

YOU CAN SEE: Meet 5 series to enjoy Mother’s Day

John Krasinski in “Fantastic Four”

Reed Richards dies, but we may see him back in Fantastic Four, since the one we saw is a version from another universe.

Fan art imagines John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic. Photo: Diffusion

But this triggers other issues. For example, if each person has another version of themselves in another reality, does that mean that there is already a Mr. Fantastic in the 616 universe?

YOU CAN SEE: “Doctor Strange 2″, review: not so much “madness” nor much “multiverse”, success and disappointment

If so, where has he been all this time during events like “Avengers: Endgame”?

Marvel fans are calling for John Krasinski to direct and star in “Fantastic Four,” ahead of his rumored appearance in “Doctor Strange” 2. Photo: Reddit

With Jon Watts stepping down as director of “Fantastic Four,” fans are now also calling for John Krasinski to take over as director.

YOU CAN SEE: Why don’t Disney princesses have moms? The reasons behind the mystery

It should be noted that, at the moment, Marvel has not confirmed that Krasinski will return in the film of the heroic quartet.