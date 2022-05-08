‘Doctor Strange 2’: Xochitl Gomez Discusses Latino Representation in Marvel Movies – CINEMABLEND

Xochitl Gomez is an actress of Mexican-American descent and now one of the youngest superheroines in the MCU. In an interview with Sensacine México, she shared the importance of playing a character with Latin roots in the cinema.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness not only explores the consequences of parallel worlds after the spell gone wrong in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the ramification of realities in Loki. And this is not all: he is also debuting America Chavez, a superpowered character who is played by Xochitl Gomezactress with Mexican-American descent.

In an interview with Sensacine Mexico, Gomez shared the importance of playing a Latino character in a Marvel Studios movie, andespecially when he resorts to typical words of our country such as “güey” or “la neta”.

America Chavez can travel through the multiverse.



It was a lot of fun finding that out with my dialect coach. I am very glad that there is a little Spanish, it was fun.

On the other hand, it is not common for Marvel Studios to have main characters and, incidentally, to be almost as powerful as Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) himself, which is why Xochitl Gomez revealed how America Chavez has a special value, since he has turned her into an symbol of Latin representation, same that she herself had not previously encountered in MCU movies.

Xochitl Gomez is an actress of Mexican-American descent.



“When I grew up I didn’t have much representation, so I’m glad to be someone else’s representation and they can see themselves reflected on the big screen because that’s very important”Xochitl Gomez said.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness keep betting on introduce young and ethnically different characters to provide a worthy cultural representation in their blockbusters. In narrative terms, this could be formulating the Young Avengerswhere we could see Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy Maximoff (Jett Klyne), Eli Bradley (Elijah Richardson), Cassie Lang (Emma Fuhrmann), Kid Loki (Jack Veal) and of course, America Chavez .