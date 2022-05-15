Doctor Strange 2’s New Captain Marvel Has A Secret Connection To The MCU

Share

Nothing is chance in the MCU!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, directed by Sam Raimi, has brought with it some surprises and interesting details for its fans, starting with the fact that it has finally closed the cycle for one of the deadliest villains in the MCU: Wanda Maximoff. However, this return implied more than the plot closure of the Scarlet Witch, but it introduced América Chávez, a new heroine.

Doctor Strange 2 and the characters that will change the course of history

In case you haven’t seen the movie, it takes place after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. It begins with the apparent dream of Dr. Strange, whose alternate version of the multiverse meets America. However, after this encounter, Stephen realizes the situation the heroine is going through: she is being chased by a creature that seeks to obtain the power that America still does not control (easily travel through the multiverse). And, finally, we realize that the person behind this persecution is Wanda Maximoff, because she seeks to reunite with her children in any reality of the multiverse, regardless of her consequences. Of course, the implications of the villain’s decisions were brutal, since she is willing to destroy everything in her path in order to fulfill her objective. After a failed attempt to hide her from the villain, an epic confrontation between the Scarlet Witch against Strange, America and the Illuminati occurs (a secret team of superheroes who make the most important decisions for the universe) on Earth 838.

Speaking of the aftermath of Wanda Maximoff’s return, in Dr. Strange, the series of events that unfolded, as we mentioned, across the multiverse, It was the perfect opportunity to bring back the Illuminati. Who are, according to Marvel Comics, an original lineup made up of Black Panther, Iron Man, Mr. Fantastic, Black Bolt, Namor, Professor X, and lastly Doctor Strange. But, in this case, the feature film brought a new take on the lineup as first of all we have Captain Carter (from Peggy Carter), Mordo and Captain Marvel. The latter, unlike in the past, is no longer played by Brie Larson, which has left more than one thinking.

A new start for Captain Marvel in Dr Strange 2

After this great presentation that takes place on a tense and dangerous stage, the version of Captain Marvel is now played by Lashana Lynch who has already had a history with the MCU. This is important because previously played Maria Rambeau, Carol Danvers’ best friend in Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s MCU prequel. This former United States Air Force pilot and founder of SWORD (the Sentient Weapons Observation and Response Division) is the future mother of Monica Rambeau, so there is speculation that Lynch could reprise this role.

Contrary to her future daughter, the character of Maria certainly has dark overtones in Marvel Comics. But Monica is the one who becomes Captain Marvel with her respective powers (previously introduced in WandaVision). In this way, she assumes the heroine character from a very interesting perspective. Although it would be necessary to explain what has happened to Maria Rambeau to understand the context.

Maria plays an extremely important role as she shows Carol Danvers her true origins.who, in fact, is one of the most powerful characters in the MCU who was practically the salvation for the Avengers in Avengers: Infinity War and in Endgame he showed his abilities despite not being able to stop Thanos.

But, back on topic, once she has regained her memory, Captain Marvel allies herself with Maria, Nick Fury and Talos’s Skrulls with a common goal: to finish off the Kree. However, things take a turn for Danvers when he accompanies the Skrulls on a cosmic quest to discover a new planet. For his part, Fury gave Rambeau a position in SHIELD, although we don’t know if he actually accepted the offer. But at WandaVision we realized that after directing SWORD, she was diagnosed with cancer, so she would have to make an important decision regarding her occupations. Y Almost at the end of his treatment, Thanos’ snap occurred that affected Monica. And later, after Monica’s return (five years later), Maria had passed away.

Undoubtedly, Lashana Lynch’s appearance as Captain Marvel in the Illuminati is no coincidence, especially since his portrayal is tied to a story that is just beginning with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It is difficult to know how far he can go with his powers, but the fight against Wanda Maximoff has been able to give us an idea of ​​​​what he could achieve in the future, in addition to his remarkable performance against his teammates, already cataloged as some of the strongest in the world. MCU.

