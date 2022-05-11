Doctor Strange 3: what we know and what will happen in the new movie

Is Doctor Strange 3 on the way?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is really crazy, with new characters, the return of some that we had already seen in the movies (although with other actors), variants and interesting arcs for Stephen Strange and Wanda Maximoffand it is far from the end.

The movie also features post-credits scenes where there’s a first glimpse of what could be to come, and that means Marvel has plans to continue the character’s story, both in a sequel, and with other movies that could be connected to what’s coming. we already saw

At this point in the game, avengers originals are already out (there are only Thorwhich will probably say goodbye with Thor: Love and ThunderHulk and Hawkeye) and new characters are becoming protagonists, but, in the case of Doctor Strange, the sequel leaves the possibility open for us to see it again.

His meeting with Illuminati and America Chavez (which is probably going to have its own story at some point) led to the sorcerer running into other versions of himself (and a Wanda Maximoff turned villain), and a lot can be gleaned from all of this (including the Fantastic Four which has been discussed for months).

Is Doctor Strange 3 going to happen?

Marvel has only announced the Phase 4 movies and that means there isn’t much news about a possible third Marvel movie. Doctor Strangebut everything indicates that it will happen, as long as Benedict Cumberbatch is willing to do it.

If this happens, the third Doctor Strange movie could hit theaters between 2024 and 2026, this because there are many films on the door that have already been announced.

Which characters will return for Doctor Strange 3?

Benedict Cumberbatch and Benedict Wong are the most obvious, but we could also see Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer Xochitl Gomez like America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor like Mordo.