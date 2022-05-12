‘Doctor Strange’ actress guilty of sexual abuse

Mexico City- Doctor Strange actress Zara Phythian and her husband, Victor Marke, were found guilty on Wednesday at Nottingham Crown Court of sexually abusing minors, according to BBC News.

Phythian, 37, was found guilty of 14 sex offenses at Nottingham Crown Court, while her husband, 59, was found guilty of 18.

The actress was charged with sexual activity with a child, in connection with a girl she and Marke abused between 2005 and 2008, when the girl was 13, 14 and 15 years old.

While the man was found guilty of indecent assault on a child in connection with a 15-year-old girl he abused between 2002 and 2003 and sexual activity with a child in connection with a girl he and Phythian abused. between 2005 and 2008, when the girl was 13, 14 and 15 years old.

Marke and Phythian were in a relationship when they jointly abused the girl and then married in 2015.

The couple embraced in court as lawyers and Judge Mark Watson argued on sentencing day, which was set for May 16.

The court heard that the couple met when he was her martial arts instructor, and she had a successful career in martial arts, as a stuntwoman and as an actress.