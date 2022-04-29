Doctor Strange actress is accused of having sex with a minor

La British actress and martial artist, Zara Phythianwho played the character of brunette zealot on tape to Marvel’s Doctor Strange (2016), and her husband, Victor Marke, face charges for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

The marriage denied the accusations of sexual abuse filed against them by the young woman who was 13 years old at the time and in total, face 14 charges related to havingsexual activity with minors in the UKaccording to the British network BBC.

The young woman filed her complaint with the Nottingham Crown Court in the United Kingdom and assured that Marke and Phythian sexually abused her when she was between 13 and 15 years old.from 2005 to 2008.

Netflix: These are the premieres for May 2022

“I knew it was wrong, but I didn’t know how to get out of the situation or say anything”, explained the victim to the BBC. She added that she was an admirer of Phythian and that I met the couple while they were working as martial arts instructors in Nottinghamshire, UK.

Detail that the marriage gave her alcohol to drink before Phythian challenged her to perform oral sex on Marke, who, at the time, was not yet married to her. The young woman even explained that Marke’s marriage ended precisely because he had an affair with Phythianwho at the time was also a teenager at the time.

“I remember trying to copy Zara’s reaction at that time because I looked up to her and tried to be like her.”“, he explained. Later, the victim claims that Marke had sexual relations with Phythian and with herself. And the man threatened her telling her that no one “would believe her” if she accused them and even threatened to hurt her: “They always had power over me.”

In addition to this accusation, Marke faces four more charges by another woman, also for sexual abuse, between 2002 and 2003, when she was 15 years old and that the man began having sex with her when she was 16, according to The Nottingham Post.

The couple has denied the allegations of both plaintiffyes Phythian is currently 36 years old, and Victor Marke is 59 years old. They got married in 2015.

The woman also told the court that Phythian “trained” her to improve her sexual performance and estimated to have had sex with Marke about 20 times, according to a report in the Nottinghamshire Live newspaper.

The woman also said that Marke allegedly threatened to break his kneecaps if he told anyone.

Six years ago, Zara Phythian had the opportunity to play one of the biggest roles of her career when she was cast as Brunette Zealot, one of the villains of Doctor Strange.

Her acting skills and her ability to practice martial arts made her one of the stars of the film.