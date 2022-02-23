Doctor Strange and Christine Palmer continue to have a complex relationship

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Doctor Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) have a very complicated love relationship within the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

In a few months we will be able to see the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will be a spectacular adventure where the heroes will visit different realities. But it will also continue the love story between Stephen Strange and Christine Palmer. Two doctors who worked together and who have been drifting apart since Strange became the Sorcerer Supreme and saved the universe with the Avengers.

The producer Richie Palmerhas revealed how the relationship between the Doctor Strange and Doctor Christine Palmer.

“Unfortunately, they haven’t gotten back together… As we saw at the end of Doctor Strange, he chose to stay in the Sanctum Sanctorum, which means he can’t indulge his selfish desires. He would have loved to stay with Christine at the end of that movie, but he did the hard part. He said no. I’m going to be a superhero and defend our reality. I have to move on. Our film shows him dealing with the decisions that he has made. He might regret how things ended with Christine. He still carries a torch for her.”

They have already shown a different reality about the relationship.

the animated series What if…? (What would happen if …?) from Disney Plushas an episode where Stephen Strange start a love relationship with Christina, but she dies and he never accepts it. So he begins a journey to learn the dark arts in order to save her. That Doctor Strange will appear as a variant in the film, since we could see it in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home which was precisely a trailer for the long-awaited sequel.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released on May 6, 2022. While we wait, you can see the rest of the deliveries of Marvel Studios on the Disney Plus streaming platform.