Doctor Strange and the new multiversal era of Marvel Studios

Maria Victoria Gamboa Pastetto

After the premiere of Spider-man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness was Marvel Studios’ bet as the first theatrical release of the year. Undoubtedly, one of the most anticipated films by fans looking to find a continuation of the multiversal chaos generated in Spiderman, although this has not been the case.

Synopsis

Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of both old and new mystical allies, journeys through the complex and dangerous alternate realities of the multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Again in this installment we find Benedict Cumberbatch in his role as Stephen Stange as the protagonist of this film, but this time accompanied by a great antagonist such as Elizabeth Olsen in her role as Wanda Maximoff / The Scarlet Witch, this being really the great movie star; her performance is magnificent, regardless of the script problems that her character has faced. We also see again Benedict Wong as Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, in addition to the great introduction of the character of America Chávez, by Xochitl Gomez, who works as the film’s thread.

Directed by Sam Raimi (acclaimed director of Spider-man, Don’t Breathe, and Poltergeist), it’s arguably Marvel’s scariest movie yet. It has many elements of horror and slasher movies, as well as many references and tributes to classics of this genre such as The Ring, The Shining or IT.

The cinematography by John Mathieson (Gladiator, Logan) is, like the first installment, a visual spectacle. This is a great point in favor compared to a script with so many bugs and that could have been more careful. On the other hand, in the musicalization we have Danny Elfman (Beetlejuice, Avengers: Age of Ultron), who reunites with Raimi to create a new soundtrack that is perfect for each moment of the film.

Although the fans are not entirely happy, due to script problems and perhaps a too hasty development, this film is a totally different bet than what Marvel Studios has accustomed us to, so it is totally worth enjoying it in the big screen.

Data sheet

Original title: “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Genre: Action, Superheroes

Country and year: United States, 2022

Director: Sam Raimi

Actors: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor