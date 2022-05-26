Doctor Strange, Beauty and the Beast… what to watch on this Ascension Thursday?

cinema on TF1 which offers at 1:55 p.m. the blockbuster Doctor Strange. After a car accident that deprived him of the use of his hands, a surgeon as brilliant as he is arrogant, retires to a Tibetan temple, where he is initiated into magic… The impeccable Marvel mechanics remain the same: one-third XXL special effects, one-third fights, one-third humor. So what’s up doctor? Benedict Cumberbatch: 100% awesome.

To be continued at 4:05 p.m. on TF1 youth TV movie Zapped: one hell of an app! with actress Zendaya (Spider-Man). Zoey Stevens is a high school student, excellent student and accomplished dancer. As her mother remarries, she is devastated and finds herself, in spite of herself, in the midst of a family of rambunctious, disorderly and, worst of all, very dirty boys, as well as a dog. When she downloads a dog training app to her phone, she has no idea what this app can do…

On his side M6 bet on the animated film The world of Nemo, at 2:30 p.m. To save his son Nemo captured by an aquarist dentist, Marin the clownfish braves a thousand and one underwater perils. By dint of exploits, the intrepid fish earns its stripes of living legend of the big blue… A spectacular underwater odyssey made in pixar, which mixes magic, intelligence and humour!

cstar offers from 1:45 p.m. the saga Rambo. How a veteran of the Vietnam War, despised by his fellow citizens and hunted down by the police, once again becomes a ruthless war machine… Before becoming the monolithic bodybuilder and cockardier hero, valiant defender of the oppressed around the world in opus II, III or “John Rambo”, Stallone embodied the bad conscience of an America still traumatized by the Vietnamese nightmare. Violent and bitter, this first film thus posed a lucid look at the difficult return to life of veterans who had sacrificed everything for their country. To be continued at 3:25 p.m. Rambo II: the mission.

Finally big program on the side of 6B, with from 2:10 p.m. the fantastic film The Mummy. In the Egypt of the 1920s, three adventurers set out to discover a lost city find themselves confronted by a ghost who, in a very bad mood, does not skimp on means or tricks to regain his place in the sun. A world away from “The Mummy” embodied by Boris Karloff in 1932, this one jumbled parody of Death according to Bergman (“The Seventh Seal”), “The Invisible Man” and “Terminator”, while the film whole sleazy without restraint on the saga of Indiana Jones. Result: a damn kitsch entertainment, whose special effects are worth their weight in ancient gold.

To be continued at 4:30 p.m. on 6B the fantasy movie The beauty and the Beast. Once upon a time there was an insensitive prince transformed into a monstrous beast by a fairy to punish him for the dryness of his heart, a beautiful, intrepid and cultured young woman who became his hostage, a candlestick, a teapot and a talking clock… We take plenty of it the eyes, the special effects are fabulous, but not only. This pretty tale also seduces with its message. Both an ode to difference, a hymn to love (and to culture), “Beauty and the Beast” combines the magic of entertainment with a humanist reflection. It is therefore not surprising to find the cerebral Emma Watson there, perfect as a modern princess, intellectual and feminist before her time.

And finally 6B ends his cinema afternoon in style with the film Mary Poppins Returns. London, in the 1930s. Jane and Michael, the Banks children, heroes of the first Mary Poppins of 1964, are now adults. Michael, an inconsolable widower, raises his three children as best he can, supported by his sister Jane, who followed the example of their suffragist mother, by defending the workers. One morning, they learn that they are threatened with expulsion… Half a century after the Disney classic, the famous nanny returns. In its first part, the time of two dazzling sequences, the film rediscovers the mischievous and enchanting spirit of the 1964 masterpiece.

