‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: 10 behind-the-scenes images that will change your view of the protagonists – CINEMABLEND

Xochitl Gomez and Elizabeth Olsen are in charge of playing America Chavez and WandaVision, respectively, in the film that has conquered millions of viewers.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has conquered all fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). His data confirms it, since has dethroned batman as the highest grossing movie of 2022 so far. Benedict Cumberbatch has definitely given his best again to represent one of the most iconic and beloved characters in the superhero franchise. Elizabeth Olsen has also returned to the skin of Wanda Maximoff and the young Mexican Xochitl Gomez makes her debut in the UCM as América Chavez.

Despite the fact that in the film the two protagonists have a great conflict, in reality Olsen and Gomez have shown to have a great connection. In addition, the two actresses have more things in common than you imagined. Next, we show you 10 images behind the scenes of both that you can not miss.

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez





The Mexican actress is the youngest of the main characters in the film. She told her during an interview that when she auditioned for her character, she simply stood in front of the screen and everything she had to do went well for her at that moment. “I put a lot of impertinence and intensitybut also tons of determination and confidence,” Gomez explained.

Her character was very well received by viewers as she is a simple girl stalked by an evil witch looking to take away her power to come and go across the multiverse. In addition, the film represents America Chavez’s debut in the UCM. A character much loved and claimed by fans of comics.

Elizabeth Olsen a great actress





As you can see in the image above these lines, the actress who plays Wanda is fully concentrated. It could correspond to the scene in which he makes a kind of spell to be able to see where América Chavez was. Or perhaps it was also when she, through a book, traveled the path of the multiverse, to later enter the character of her ‘other self’ of hers as a homely mother and loved by her children.

América Chavez a character from another level





The Latina teen gave her best in every scene, especially the ones where she seemed to ‘fly’ while running from the ‘bad guys’. Very grateful, Xohitl confessed to Variety during the premiere of the film “be very excited for this great life experience”. She even said that she knew that Cumberbatch and Olsen had seen each other on the big screen before, but that for her it was “a whole other level thing”.

Elizabeth Olsen, a great companion





Elizabeth Olsen is characterized by being a sociable woman, as well as being very cheerful and friendly. No problem, he always agrees to take photos with a Marvel fan. Sometimes, it is their own colleagues who ask for a photo to remember. Do you remember the Wanda of a Universe who wants her children to love her and stay with them always? Well, here she poses with one of them, behind the scenes.

An excited young woman





Like Elizabeth, Xochitl Gomez is also very friendly and outgoing, as well as easy going. This is known from the videos of her on her social networks, in which you can always see how well he gets along with his co-stars. Always with the best disposition to record, in videos you can also see how grateful she was with the production that made this film possible.

Records that make ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ the new success of Marvel Studios

The young Mexican was always happy and excited about this great opportunity. Above these lines, an image with the little ‘children of Wanda’, who will surely also have a future full of success.

WandaVision and her fictional children





One of the main reasons Wanda wants to take her power away from America is for the love of her children somewhere in the multiverse. She just wanted to share her love and affection with them, but in exchange for someone else’s life. In the film you can see how Olsen really loves thembut off camera it seems that they established a good relationship, at least that’s how they can be seen in several photographs.

a professional actress





One of the scenes that you will surely remember is when America Chavez is in some kind of reinforced glass box, thanks to one of Doctos Strange’s enemies. As the sorcerer tries to save her, various things begin to appear around her. Fortunately, with the help of her beloved, Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), they manage to escape from her. However, to her bad luck, the Scarlet Witch begins to chase them.

WandaVision perfect off and behind the scenes





Played by Elizabeth Olsen, and being one of the protagonists of Doc Strange 2, Scarlet Witch we always see her perfect despite the action that the sequence has. The trick is none other than between scene and scene, and as we see on social networks, makeup artists and hairdressers rushed to touch it up if necessary.

A great job by the makeup team and unbeatable costumes. Her kind of crown with red spikes, her well-defined curls, her makeup in shades of copper with reddish lipstick, fits perfectly with the rest of her outfit.

Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen and Xochitl Gomez





And while this isn’t exactly a behind-the-scenes scene from the film, Rachel McAdams, Elizabethn Olsen and Xochitl Gomez’s attendance at the World Premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness made fans see how well they get along off set. posing happy, hugged and very elegantis how the actresses were seen in this long-awaited event by many media, celebrities and all Marvel fans.

Xochitl Gomez and her admiration for Sam Raimi





The interpreter of América Chavez confessed in an interview in Tarreo who adores director Sam Raimi. But not only for giving him the opportunity to participate in this great film, but also because “He was very collaborative on the recordings, friendly and creative.”

Chavez said he always made her feel like she was doing a good job. “If I feel like I want to change something and explore it, she doesn’t usually question it. She does it anyway just to have the option. That makes me feel really good as an actress because I feel like I can contribute,” she stated.

