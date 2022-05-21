Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Original title: Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness. Year: 2022. Genre: Adventure. Country: USA. Direction: Sam Raimi. Screenplay: Michael Waldron, Jade Halley Bartlett. Comic: Steve Ditko, Stan Lee. Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams. Duration: 2 hours 6 minutes

For fans of director Sam Raimi, having been chosen as the person in charge of building the new foundations of the great tower that will be the architecture of the new era of Marvel, is a reward for a director who has known how to travel through the different universes. of fantasy and terror, but also of the plot synchrony that every time should be attractive to comics fans.

Offering a new vision to the journeys of Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) that, in a certain way, improves the quality of the new superheroes, is to take his appetizing transformation and project him as a watchmaker of time that, in atypical cases of his same morphology , would come to comfort the desires of the most demanding audiences.

Raimi, now twenty years older and wiser after his last “Spider-Man” adventure, reflects his more trenchant talent in delivering an adventure that melds his business expertise with studying the behavior of new audiences without losing it. deviate from the initial objective of this recent chapter.

Unlike the Russo brothers and Jon Watts, Raimi moves away from the circus paraphernalia of “The Avengers” and its full plot about justice and the duty to defend humanity, to return a cinema more accommodating to the virtues of the heroes of old who ride towards a distant horizon without knowing what they will find when the sun goes down between the mountains.

What Doctor Strange does is go through the complex and dangerous alternative realities of the multiverse to face each of the calamities that open before him. Benedict Cumberbatch is more than influenced in this episode by the turns that fate brings him to play Strange again, forcing him to convince himself and others that his contribution has great weight.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” picks up where he left off in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021) and the “Scarlet Witch and the Vision” series (2021), with Doctor Strange trying to master the twists and turns of the multiverse. while facing the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) who is determined to search each universe for lost happiness. For this he needs to capture the young America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) who is able to jump between creations, apparently involuntarily, and whose power would give Scarlet Witch the ability to control each of the worlds and cosmic spaces. .

But it also takes Strange’s story back to the role of Dr. Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) as an alternative to the things she can fix within her troubled existence. However, Palmer remains as a parallel specter that, like her first appearance, fails to take hold in this episode.

In any case, Raimi is not afraid to move the foundations of the `Marvelian´ structure and concentrate on symbolic details and winks that the public will enjoy with the best conviction of those titles that gave him status in the industry such as “The Evil Dead” ( 1981), “Darkman” (1990) or “Army of Darkness” (1992).

He is also not afraid to offer, with all his operatic paraphernalia, with everything and the abundance of effects and his humor projected on the situations and on the characters, a truly different panorama, a new concept of the superhero embodied in that sorcerer who incorporates the complex relationship between space and time in the universe.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is a different step in the transformation of that cosmos that Marvel has been looking for in order to survive all the alternate realities of its future.