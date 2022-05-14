‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: 27 hidden details in the sequel to the Marvel sorcerer

The new installment of the UCM, as usual in the franchise, keeps small and large details to the comics or previous movies and series.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the new installment about the sorcerer played by Benedict Cumberbatch, has already reached theaters. The film, directed by Sam Raimi and co-starring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, has meant for UCM fans a trip through the multiverse with some touches of terror. As you know, Marvel Studios has a tradition of hiding details, references, ‘easter-eggs’ and winks in their projects and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it was not going to be less. So that you can make the most of this new chapter of the Phase 4 of the franchise, we tell you 27 Hidden Details In Marvel’s Sorcerer Sequel.

vishanti book

At the start of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, America Chavez (Xochitl Gómez) and the variant of Stephen Strange (benedict cumberbatch) known as Defender Strange they try to get hold of him vishanti book while a creature chases them. This book is a compilation of all good spells. Something like the counterpart of dark hold.

The writer’s cameo

Michael Waldron, writer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the Disney+ series Loki, has a cameo in the film. He appears as the best man at the wedding of Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams).

Gorges/Shuma-Gorath

The monster from Doctor Strange’s start in the Multiverse of Madness is called throats for a legal issue. When the advances of the film were released, many fans of the comics saw in that creature Shuma-Gorath, one of Doctor Strange’s enemies in the House of Ideas comics. However, the ‘merchandising’ named him Gargantos. Why? Well, because Marvel Studios does not own the rights to Shuma-Gorath, which was created in a short story by Conan the barbarian titled The Curse Of The Golden Skull written by Robert E. Howard.

Rintrah

This green minotaur from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that appears in Kamar Taj is, in the comics, an extradimensional creature from the planet R’Vaal and an apprentice Doctor Strange. Adam Hugill is the actor who plays him.

Wanda’s children

When Wanda Maximoff enters Kamar-Taj and manages to get to where Doctor Strange and Wong have America Chavez protected, the Marvel sorcerer tells Scarlet Witch that their children are not real. That reminds of the comic series Dynasty of M, in which Charles Xavier tells Wanda Maximoff the same thing about her children. Dynasty of M is one of the most important comics in the Marvel Universe, as it is in which Scarlet Witch eliminates almost all the mutants on the planet just by saying so.

The Wundagore Mountain

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, after the Darkhold is destroyed, Wong leads Wanda Maximoff up the mountain. Wundagore. In the MCU, this is the location of the Scarlet Witch’s throne and the Darkhold’s spells. In the Marvel comics, Wanda and her brother peter they were born there.

Chthon

As Wong reveals, Chthon He was the first demon and, according to the comics, the first wizard to use black magic in the Marvel Universe. As Wanda enters the Scarlet Witch’s temple, four creatures resembling Chthon himself kneel before her.

The Living Court

He appears very briefly, but in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness he can be seen at Living Tribunal. In the comics, he is the one responsible for safeguarding the Multiverse and maintaining its balance. This character also appears in the series Loki. When the god of deception (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) enter the Emptyyou can see the head of the Living Tribunal.

Earth-616 and Earth-838

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness confirms that the events that have occurred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Iron Man take place in Earth-616. This is a nod to the comics, since it is in that same reality that the events depicted in the vignettes are set. On the other hand, the universe that Stephen Strange and America Chavez travel to and the Illuminati find themselves in is Earth-838. This was not so initially, because originally the Marvel Cinematic Universe took place in Earth-199999. That way, what happened on the big – and now small – screen was separate from the comics.

Bruce Campbell

When Stephen Strange and America Chavez travel to Earth-838 they have an altercation with a street vendor. The latter is played by Bruce Campbell, an actor in the saga of sam raimi Possession from Hell and who made a few cameos in the Spider-Man trilogy that starred Tobey Maguire and directed Raimi.

Baxter Foundation

Earth-838’s Christine Palmer tells Stephen Strange that she works for the Baxter Foundation. In the comics, it was founded by franklin stormthe father of Johnny Storm/Human Torch Y Sue Storm/Invisible Woman and therefore the father-in-law of reed richards/mr fantastic.

the illuminati

This organization, in the comics, is made up of Hombre de Hierro, Charles Xavier, black lightning, Doctor Strange, reed richards, Black Panther, Captain America, Beast Y namor. The team was created after a war between the kree and the Skrull that devastated the Earth. Iron Man established that all the heroes had information to have prevented the war and also that they are the planet’s only defense against an attack of such magnitude. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it is the Stephen Strange of Earth-838 who causes the creation of the Illuminati, a team made up of Charles Xavier, Captain Carter, Captain Marvel, black lightning Y reed richards.

Sentinels of Ultron

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Illuminati have Sentinels of Ultron.

black lightning

Black Lightning is one of the Illuminati. In the film, this character is played by Anson Mount. He was the one who brought the superhero to life in the failed Marvel series Inhumans.

reed richards

Another prominent member of the Illuminati is reed richards/mr fantasticthe leader of Fantastic four. John Krasinski is in charge of interpreting him and was the dream signing of the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when the studio announced the Fantastic Four movie as part of its Phase 4.

Captain Carter

On Earth-838, Peggy Carter it is Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell). UCM fans met this character in the animated series What if…? In the episode ‘What if…Captain Carter was the first Avenger?’ (1×01) It is told how Peggy Carter was the one who underwent the experiment with the super-soldier serum and did not steve rogers (Chris Evans).

Charles Xavier’s wheelchair

The leader of the Illuminati is Charles Xavier and Patrick Stewart, who has played him in the X-Men saga of 20th Century Fox, also brings him to life in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In the film, Professor X goes on a yellow wheelchairtaken directly from the comics and, more strictly, from the 1997 X-Men animated series.

‘X Men’

At the moment in which Charles Xavier appears in the film, the theme song of the animated series of X Men of 1997.

thanos dead

When the Illuminati count Stephen Strange (benedict cumberbatch) what really happened to his version of Earth-838 during his confrontation against Thanos (Josh Brolin) -in that reality, the sorcerer used the dark hold to defeat the Titan – Thanos can be seen dead.

The Reed Richards Family

The confrontation between the Illuminati and Wanda ends with the superhero team dead. When he goes to kill Reed Richards, he tells him that he has a family and that the mother of his children is alive. In the comics, Reed Richards is married to Sue Storm/Invisible Woman and its offspring are: Valeriaa genius, and franklina very powerful boy with the ability to alter reality.

‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’

Charles Xavier says a line in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that Marvel fans have already heard in X-Men: Days of Future Past. In the sequel to the sorcerer played by benedict cumberbatchProfessor X says: “Just because someone stumbles and gets lost along the way, doesn’t mean they’ll always be lost”. In Days of Future Past, Charles Xavier says this line to the younger version of him played by James McAvoy.

I could be doing this all day

During the fight between Wanda and Captain Carter, the latter says the iconic phrase of steve rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans): “I could be doing this all day”.

Stephen Strange’s sister

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Stephen Strange talks about his sister Donna Strangewho died when she was little. She and the sorcerer went to a frozen lake to play and she fell and drowned. Originally, the plans were for this episode of Stephen Strange’s life to appear in his first solo installment, Doctor Strange. Despite shooting the scene, director Scott Derrickson felt that he did not fit in the film and removed it.

The Bom’Galiath Brazier

In Doctor Strange (Doctor Strange)during a fight between Stephen Strange and Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen), the sorcerer, still quite a novice, picks up a relic to defend himself. “You don’t know how it’s used, do you?”, tells the villain when he sees the protagonist with her, who throws her at his enemy. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Earth-838’s Christine Palmer picks up that same relic and shows how it is used.

The third eye

At the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it is revealed that Stephen Strange now has a third Eyejust like his Earth-838 version. This is a consequence of using the dark hold to save America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). In the comics, this third eye helps the sorcerer to fight against the dark forces and discover the Skrulls -Captain Marvel’s shapeshifting aliens- pretending to be other people. The latter can be very useful in the face of Secret Invasion, the fiction that Marvel is preparing with Emilia Clarke.

Clea

The first post-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness introduces Cleawho gives life to Charlize Theron.