Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: A Broken Timeline Poster

Doctor strange in the multiverse of madness It will be released in theaters on May 6 and now a new poster has been released courtesy of artist BossLogic. It shows various broken shards and different characters can be seen in the reflections as Dr. Strange looks on.

review the Doctor strange in the multiverse of madness poster below:

my first poster for @DrStrange #multiverseofmadness In collaboration with @MarvelAUNZ It was an honor to work on one of my favorites in the MCU and I can’t wait to show you all I’ve done for him! pic.twitter.com/4vo5Q00vh7 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) April 22, 2022

Doctor strange in the multiverse of madness sees the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as he reprises his role as Dr. Stephen Strange. This time around, the Sorcerer Supreme will be joined by Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, who eventually transformed into the Scarlet Witch during the Wanda Vision final.

“In the movie, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before,” the synopsis reads. “Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

Cumberbatch is joined by MCU alumni Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, and Rachel McAdams, reprising their roles as Karl Mordo, Wong, and Dr. Christine Palmer, respectively. It will also feature the introduction of the live-action debut of Marvel hero America Chavez, who will be played by newcomer Xochitl Gomez (the babysitters club).

The film is directed by Sam Raimi (Spiderman trilogy) from a screenplay written by Emmy-winning writer Michael Waldron (Loki). The sequel is expected to tie into the events of Wanda Vision, LokiY Spider-Man: No Way Home. It is produced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.