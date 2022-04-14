“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”: a new preview was revealed and what its classification will be

Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch destroying with his powers an Ultron head, it is definitely the image of the last hours. Actress Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch is the highlight of the new trailer for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”the next Marvel Studios movie that in turn revealed what its classification will be.

This is one of the most anticipated films since it will not only be the sequel to the first part of the Sorcerer Supreme (released in 2016), but it will also take up the events of “Spider-Man No Way Home” exploring even more in depth the intriguing and limitless multiverse.

That is why, as we can see in the previews, Strange must assume the consequences of his spell to help Peter Parker (Tom Holland), while for her part, Wanda deals with the still latent events of “Westview” (” WandaVision”), the absence of Vision (Paul Bettany) and his children, while trying to control the potential of his own abilities.

Wanda is the most outstanding image of the new advance of “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”



The film, then, will have a horror film aesthetic, with elements as well as supernatural, psychedelic, to plunge audiences fully into the -precisely- madness of the multiverse. Therefore, the creative mind is sam raimidirector not only of films that marked his path in this horror genre (such as “The Evil Dead”, “Army of Darkness”, “The Infernal Possession”), but also of the iconic first trilogy of “Spider-Man” with Tobey Maguire.

For these elements, The Motion Picture Association determined that the film will have a rating for over 13 years, that is. PG-13.

benedict cumberbatch stars in this new film that will be the inclusion of America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) to the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe, for its acronym in English and as the set of interconnected productions is known). They return to the cast Benedict Wong (as Wong) Chiwetel Ejiofor (as Karl Mordo), and Rachel McAdams (as Christine Palmer).

Scripted by Michael Waldron (creator of the “Loki” series), and produced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige; with Louis D’Esposito, Argentina’s Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher as executive producers; “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” hits theaters with preview Wednesday May 4th, while its official premiere is on Thursday 5 of the same month.