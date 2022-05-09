Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: All cameos and surprise appearances

Doc Strange 2 has further opened the gap of the multiverse. Spider-Man: No Way Home toy with the alternative dimensions introducing the villains, and the wall-crawlers, from the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb films, with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective Peter Parker. With ‘The Multiverse of Madness’, that has been taken to another level and characters have been shown who could have their own journey in an alternate Marvel Cinematic Universewhich would allow the House of Ideas to be able to play between Earth-616 (the timeline of the MCU that we know and continue with the usual movies) and Earth-838, the one shown in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and in which the Illuminati appear.

In this article we will talk especially about that group of superheroes that is responsible for order and balance in the multiverse. And it is that most of the cameos in this sequel directed by Sam Raimi come directly from the appearance of these characters, which Despite the fact that they do not particularly enjoy extensive screen time, they are key pieces within Marvel’s schemes.since they open the door to more appearances of them with their respective spin-offs or independent films.

All the essential cameos of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Charles Xavier







Actor : Patrick Stewart

: Patrick Stewart Origin: X Men

The participation of Patrick Stewart on the project was sneaked into the initial trailers and teasers, but it was unclear what impact the character would have on the story. Charles Xavier’s character Participated in most feature films X Men turn of the centuryextending his presence until the recent Logan of james mangoldas an essential link for Wolverine could not miss the farewell of Hugh Jackman.

This particular Professor X belongs to Earth-838, like the rest of the cameos on this list, so it is not clear which version of Charles Xavier is the one we are witnessing. In any case, the leader of the X-Men has assured that his door is open to future collaborations with Marvel.

Captain Carter







Actress : Hayley Atwell

: Hayley Atwell Origin: What if…?

Another of the characters that Disney already anticipated would appear in the film. Captain Carter appears in the animated series What if…? putting himself in the place that Steve Rogers would have to occupy in an original way; receiving the super-soldier serum and becoming the universe’s first official avenger from him. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness its T played by Hayley Atwell and there is even a nod to Chris Evans’s Captain America with a mythical phrase from Civil War.

Captain Marvel







Actress : Lashana Lynch

: Lashana Lynch Origin: Captain Marvel

Like the two previously mentioned, this Captain Marvel also snuck into the main promos for the movie. Performed here by Lashana Lynchthis alternate version of Captain Marvel from Brie Larson. Not much is clarified about this character (the origin of his powers, for example), but roughly we can get an idea.

Black Lightning







Actor : Anson Mount

: Anson Mount Origin: Inhumans

Curious what has been done with the character of Black Lightning. We saw it for the first time in the audiovisual in the failed series of Inhumansplayed by Anson Mount himself. The superhero bases his powers in speech on the projection of his voice, hence in most cases he is silent and does not say anything, since he could exterminate anyone who stood in front of him without disheveled.

By showing this character with the same actor who played him on television, the following question has been raised among fans: So is Inhumans canon? It could be, yes, but within Earth-838. In other words, what we see there would belong to another dimension within the standard Cinematic Universe, to which our beloved Avengers belong. Although it is not given all the importance, it is one of the most important cameos because it connects with the Marvel of the past, just like the case of Patrick Stewart.

Mr. Fantastic







Actor : John Krasinski

: John Krasinski Origin: Fantastic Four

By far the biggest surprise of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Not Deadpool, not Wolverine, not Tom Cruise’s Iron Man. The stellar apparition takes her John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic. The followers of the House of Ideas always pointed to the person in charge of A Quiet Place as the perfect actor to put themselves in the shoes of this character, and Marvel has made that dream come true. For the first time in years, we’ve seen Reed Richards on the big screen, and sneaked into the MCU.

Now it is up in the air if we will see more of Krasinski in the role or if this will simply remain as a punctual cameo so that the followers have proof that they are heard. By now we know that Jon Watts left the official movie of the fantastic 4 that was being prepared at Marvel, the reboot of a group of superheroes that has never had a successful passage through criticism. Would you like to see more of Krasinski? To be the protagonist of the new movie of the fantastic 4?

Bruce Campbell







Bruce Campbell could not be missing from Sam Raimi’s filmography. The appearance of the leading actor of Evil Dead it’s just anecdotal. He plays a pizza ball vendor on Earth-838 who has a minor altercation with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange.. He stars in one of the post-credit scenes, ending the spell that the former Sorcerer Supreme had cast on him that forced him to beat himself up for three weeks.