Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and How It Joins the Marvel Timelines

Mexico.- On June 22, subscribers to Disney+ they have a date… or, rather, several dates in different parallel universes, since that day the new Doctor Strange movie arrives on the streaming service.

The film, directed by Sam Rami, marks the long-awaited return to the Cinematic Universe of Marvel (MCU) of one of the most beloved characters: Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who embarks on a journey into the unknown with new and familiar mystical allies, traversing the amazing and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face a new and mysterious adversary.

Together with Cumberbatch, they are part of the cast of the new film Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gómez (América Chávez), Michael Stühlbarg (Dr. Nic West), and Rachel McAdams (Christine).

Within the MCU, Doctor Strange is faced with the supreme task of bringing balance to the Multiverse, with a timeline merging in every way. Thus, the Marvel Studios team ensures that the film is a direct sequel to multiple series and films, from the original Disney + series WandaVision and Loki.

These are the main connections between DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS and the MCU.