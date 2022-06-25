‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’… and the mixture

VOD News brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+… And that’s where we are, like a couple of months ago, which is when it premiered in theaters Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. All for the obvious: the week is a bit weak, although it may not seem like it once you take a look at everything that is coming, which is not exactly little.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It was the most talked about cinematographic release of May, although against all odds Top Gun: Maverick has ended up going over him. But it doesn’t matter, because Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has arrived at Disney + and we make the hole that corresponds to it. More, in fact.

In short, if it is necessary, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the second solo adventure of the mystic par excellence of the Marvel Universe, played once again by the British all-rounder Benedict Cumberbatch in a film directed by Sam Raimi (spider-man, Evil Dead) in which the presence of Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda) is as important as that of the protagonist of the story.

In case anyone hasn’t seen it, this Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it would be a kind of Captain America: Civil Warbut worse. And it is that, effects aside, the Marvel Cinematic Universe begins to smell like the past. Be that as it may, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness takes it, what we said.

Overcoming: The Antetokounmpo Family Story . “Antetokounmpo: A Story of Overcoming, is based on the true feat of this extraordinary family, which produced the first trio of brothers to become NBA champions.”

. “Antetokounmpo: A Story of Overcoming, is based on the true feat of this extraordinary family, which produced the first trio of brothers to become NBA champions.” trevor the musical. “A humorous and touching story about a charming 13-year-old boy with a great life force and imagination.”

If Disney + drinks from its latest film release, Amazon Prime Video does the same, but with a foreign one:

It’s not even a platform exclusive, but if there’s one standout release on Prime Video this week, it’s the one from moon fallthe latest film by veteran German director Roland Emmerich, responsible for titles such as Universal Soldier, star gate either independence daywell known also for his films of global catastrophes of all kinds, see Tomorrow either 2012.

Well, Emmerich is back to his old ways with a mix that apparently goes well together: catastrophe, but on a lunar level no less. Leading the cast are Halle Berry (cat woman, Monster’s Ball) and Patrick Wilson (Warren expedient, Aquaman), among others. It should be noted that critics mercilessly shredded the film, but if what you’re looking for is to see something swinging, but look…

Chloé (T1). “Becky’s lonely life is nothing like that of Chloe, her friend from her teenage years, and whose life she follows through networks. When Chloe dies, Becky transforms into Sasha to infiltrate her surroundings and investigate the reason for her death. »

(T1). “Becky’s lonely life is nothing like that of Chloe, her friend from her teenage years, and whose life she follows through networks. When Chloe dies, Becky transforms into Sasha to infiltrate her surroundings and investigate the reason for her death. » My Fake Boyfriend . “In order to keep his toxic boyfriend away from him, Andrew creates a fake boyfriend on social media, but it backfires when he meets his true love in this hilarious romantic comedy.”

. “In order to keep his toxic boyfriend away from him, Andrew creates a fake boyfriend on social media, but it backfires when he meets his true love in this hilarious romantic comedy.” Paul Pogba: born for football (T1). “Paul Pogba is a sports star, a world champion and an iconic Manchester United player, with an unusual personality on and off the pitch.”

(T1). “Paul Pogba is a sports star, a world champion and an iconic Manchester United player, with an unusual personality on and off the pitch.” The One That Got Away (T1). “It is said that by the age of 25, most have already met their better half, they just don’t know it. Six lucky bachelors embark on a social experiment in which, for the first time, this question is answered.”

We continue with Netflix, which brings several things -more than several, as always- despite the fact that we only highlight one as such. The reason is that The Man from Toronto It doesn’t look bad, but it has reached the rebound service; and what to say about that premature rehash of The paper house: Korea. I’m sure he’ll succeed, but… no. Another thing is the third season of The Umbrella Academy. With everything…

Yes sir: The man against the bee, the latest film from British humor icon Rowan Atkinson, better known as Mr. Bean, who not only stars in, but writes and directs this ode to the absurd made simply to let go. As simple as that. And no, I don’t like it. But to Caesar what belongs to Caesar: who else if not Mr. Bean would fight a duel with a bee.

love and ice cream . “To fulfill the last wish of her late mother, Lina spends the summer in Rome before starting her degree. She there she finds love, adventures and a new passion: ice cream. »

. “To fulfill the last wish of her late mother, Lina spends the summer in Rome before starting her degree. She there she finds love, adventures and a new passion: ice cream. » Angry Birds: A summer of crazy (T2). “Teenage birds Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella enjoy a wacky summer with their winged companions at Camp Splinterwood.”

(T2). “Teenage birds Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella enjoy a wacky summer with their winged companions at Camp Splinterwood.” Bruna Louise: Demolition . “Thanks to her long sentimental resume, comedian Bruna Louise is an expert on relationship disasters…and turning them into hilarious jokes.”

. “Thanks to her long sentimental resume, comedian Bruna Louise is an expert on relationship disasters…and turning them into hilarious jokes.” Camp Snowflake (T1). «Are they hopelessly privileged or do they just need a strong hand? In this reality show, ten spoiled young adults live in the wild without the protection of their parents.

(T1). «Are they hopelessly privileged or do they just need a strong hand? In this reality show, ten spoiled young adults live in the wild without the protection of their parents. condemnation of love . “After her advertising agency goes bankrupt, the debt-ridden Fırat falls in love with a singer at a yoga retreat and accompanies her on a journey of self-discovery.”

. “After her advertising agency goes bankrupt, the debt-ridden Fırat falls in love with a singer at a yoga retreat and accompanies her on a journey of self-discovery.” The future of… (T1). “With the help of industry experts, this docuseries explores new and emerging technology trends to imagine game-changing possibilities.”

(T1). “With the help of industry experts, this docuseries explores new and emerging technology trends to imagine game-changing possibilities.” The Man from Toronto . “A case of mistaken identity forces an inept businessman to collaborate with the killer known as the ‘Toronto Man’ in order to survive.”

. “A case of mistaken identity forces an inept businessman to collaborate with the killer known as the ‘Toronto Man’ in order to survive.” first-class (T1). “This reality show follows the life in Barcelona of a group of friends who share their love for excessive fashion, luxury parties and exclusive events.”

(T1). “This reality show follows the life in Barcelona of a group of friends who share their love for excessive fashion, luxury parties and exclusive events.” Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual . “Comedian Joel Kim Booster takes the stage to discuss leaked nudity, his problem with secrets, and why cats are superior animals.”

. “Comedian Joel Kim Booster takes the stage to discuss leaked nudity, his problem with secrets, and why cats are superior animals.” The paper house: Korea (T1). “Some robbers lock themselves in the mint of a unified Korea with several hostages. The police must stop the gang…and its mysterious leader.”

(T1). “Some robbers lock themselves in the mint of a unified Korea with several hostages. The police must stop the gang…and its mysterious leader.” There is no wedding without chaos (T1). “A marriage proposal is supposed to be a happy ending. But for a couple, it becomes the beginning of an uphill battle: wedding preparations.”

(T1). “A marriage proposal is supposed to be a happy ending. But for a couple, it becomes the beginning of an uphill battle: wedding preparations.” Queen (T1). “After an absence of several decades, a famous Parisian tailor and drag queen returns to her hometown in Poland to patch things up with her daughter.”

(T1). “After an absence of several decades, a famous Parisian tailor and drag queen returns to her hometown in Poland to patch things up with her daughter.” The Umbrella Academy (T3). “The death of his father reunites estranged brothers with extraordinary powers who uncover shocking secrets and a looming threat to humanity.”

Apple TV+, yes. The platform of the giant from Cupertino continues on its way crumb by crumb, but with the nonsense a quite drinkable catalog is being made.

Specifically, Apple TV + seems to have succeeded with certain types of productions, among which humor series stand out. The most notorious examples are the successful ted lassobut also Mythic Questto which is now added lootwhose premiere could not have been more optimistic.

Finally, HBO Max, which also releases things, but…

the balcony movie . “Does the world fit in a frame? Is it possible to find a representative sample of society by putting a camera to record at a fixed point? Perhaps if you stop for a moment you can get to know her better.»

. “Does the world fit in a frame? Is it possible to find a representative sample of society by putting a camera to record at a fixed point? Perhaps if you stop for a moment you can get to know her better.» Menudo: Forever Young (T1). “Captivating four-episode series that tells the untold story of the rise and fall of Menudo, Puerto Rico’s most iconic boy band.”

(T1). “Captivating four-episode series that tells the untold story of the rise and fall of Menudo, Puerto Rico’s most iconic boy band.” mind over murder (T1). “Chronicle of the strange and complex story about the six people convicted of the murder of a 68-year-old woman named Helen Wilson in Beatrice, Nebraska in 1985.”

