Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Banned in Saudi Arabia: Reports

Marvel’s most anticipated Doctor strange in the multiverse of madness has been banned in Saudi Arabia according to The Hollywood Reporter. According to the publication’s sources, the benedict cumberbatch Starrer has an LGBTQ character America Chavez, who is gay in the comics. And, since homosexuality is banned in Middle Eastern countries, the film did not get approval from the censorship board.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness takes place after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Disney+ series WandaVision. He has Cumberbatch’s wizard confronting the dark side of him. He is also expected to introduce several new Marvel characters and even bring back some old ones. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, popular for directing the original Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire.

The Hollywood Reporter also noted that the film is no longer available for pre-order in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar. But they are available in the United Arab Emirates, which suggests that the film will be released there. Previously, West Side Story and Eternals were also not shown in theaters in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens on May 6. Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams also star in the film.