Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness beats Eternals and breaks viewing records on Disney Plus

It’s been a week since it landed in the catalog of Disney Plus Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the last film to be part of this Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (at least until Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters).

Sam Raimi’s new film has landed in a big way on the streaming platform since, according to Samba TV, a total of 2.1 million US households watched Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in its first five days on Disney Plus.

2.1M US households watched #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness on #DisneyPlus in its first 5 days streaming. pic.twitter.com/ezYK45NMvT — Samba TV (@samba_tv) June 27, 2022

This means that the sequel to Doctor Strange has broken the record held by another MCU movie on Disney Plus, Eternals, as it was viewed by 2 million accounts in the United States during the same period of time.

The plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness follows America Chavez, a young woman from another universe who, along with a deceased version of Doctor Strange, ends up on Earth-616where she is helped by the Strange that we all know to finish off a dangerous demon that was chasing her.

The girl has the ability to move between universes, but she is not able to control her power, so she depends on the protection of this Strange to prevent a mysterious being from taking away her power, because doing so would end her own life.

Seeing the complexity of the situation, Strange decides to go in search of Wanda Maximoff, considering her the Avenger with the greatest power right now. (and whose mystical abilities would be of great help). And as they say, up to here we can read.

The cast of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has the actors benedict cumberbatch (The power of the dog), elizabeth olsen (Love and Death), Benedict Wong (Nine Days), Rachel McAdams (game night), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Infinity) and Xochitl Gomez (Raven returns.)

The movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available in the Disney Plus catalog from June 22, 2022. Here we recommend some of the best movies that can be seen right now on Disney Plus.