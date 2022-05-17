Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness celebrates its second week leading the Mexican box office

A lot of times things don’t work out for Marvel Studios the way they had planned. With many underlying strategies, the company always seeks to be at the forefront of superhero movies, and it’s not for nothing that the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise is perhaps its biggest source of income right now, along with Lucasfilm. However, in recent years it has taken quite a risk by saturating the audience with its content.

This has pros and cons. On the one hand, it remains relevant while getting the public to talk about its films and series, but, on the other, it could begin to lose interest and become commonplace, diminishing its impact. If we think about the superhero films of the 2000s, we will remember that the time between the premiere of one and the other was longer, which generated expectation and excited fans more.

Now the excitement is there, as are the people who continue to enjoy Marvel movies in particular. But their success may be less lasting unless they get something as big as Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the particular case of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88%, expectations were raised for all the characters you would appear in, and their debut was pretty good, instead, the impact has started to register a decline.

Despite this, in Mexico it has managed to remain the highest-grossing film in its second week. According to the weekly report of Canacine Running from May 9 to 15, the Sam Raimi-directed film remains in first place at the domestic box office with $206.5 million, accumulating a total of $628.3 million. In addition, it had 3 million viewers this week, adding a total of 8.7 million.

Sonic 2: The Movie – 85%, for its part, has proven to be one of the most stable and strong films since its premiere, remaining in second position after six weeks of release; in recent days it generated $17 million, presenting a total of $410 million, in addition to its new 249.2 thousand viewers, accumulating 6.7 million. In the third position debuts Murderer without memory – 26% from Liam Neeson.

The film began its journey with $15 million and 206 thousand visitors to its exhibition halls. The lost City – 82% has also been strong in the first places, this time in fourth place with $10.3 million raised this week. Since its release, the film starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum has grossed $95.2 million; this week had 158.5 thousand viewers and a total of 1.4 million.

Closing out the Top 5 is Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets – 50% with $7.6 million for a total of $284.4 million; the film closed its fifth weekend with 117.5 thousand viewers and a cumulative total of 3.9 million. On the other hand, in the sixth position Flames of Vengeance debuts – 37% with $4.1 million and 66.3 thousand viewers. The Northman – 87%, meanwhile, is in seventh place at the box office with a total of $59.6 million and 752.6 thousand viewers.

Finally, in eighth place debuts the Mexican film La Nave – 90% with $3.5 million and 49.5 thousand viewers.