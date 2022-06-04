Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness confirms its premiere date on Disney +

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of the big additions to the Disney+ catalog this month. The latest Marvel production on the big screen will debut on the service next June 22. After passing through the movie theaters, Benedict Cumberbatch’s red cape will walk through the living rooms of homes.

“The Marvel Cinematic Universe unlock the Multiverse and expand its limits like never before”, underlines the company in its official description. “Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

The film, which takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, is led by Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Stephen Strange), who will be joined by elizabeth olsen (Wanda Maximoff), Rachel McAdams (Dr. Christine Palmer), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), and Xochitl Gomez (América Chavez).

What did we think of the movie?

At FreeGameTips we rated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as “The new goose that lays the golden eggs”. “Despite the fact that Raimi obscures the story, he has been unable to take it on his own ground, perhaps because of the enormous burden of integrating it into the entire Marvel set,” we said. We highlighted the role of Benedict Cumberbatch, who does an “excellent job.”

“The movie is entertaining, risky at times, but inferior to the one signed by Scott Derrickson in 2016. Its more than two hours of duration pass in a sigh, although after an impressive beginning, one of the best of the film, it enters a certain valley until the story picks up the rhythm of Marvel productions.” You can read the full review via this link.

Source: press release (Disney+)