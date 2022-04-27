‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Confirms the Illuminati: Who They Are and Why They’re So Important – Movie News

The film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen opens on May 6.

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness is being one of the films with the most anticipation and most anticipated by Marvel fans. It has even managed to outperform Avengers: Infinity War in pre-sale with more than 63,000 tickets sold before its premiere on May 6, as opposed to the 32,000 tickets it sold Avengers: Infinity War.

Elizabeth Olsen reprises her role as Scarlet Witch after the acclaimed premiere of Scarlet Witch and Vision on Disney+. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) goes looking for him to help him fix the multiverse, the same one that was damaged by the spell he made for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Loki and the animated series What would happen if…? already explored the problems around the multiverse, but Doctor Strange 2 will further explore in detail the possibilities that other universes hide. The trailer already anticipates that we will see many other versions of beloved characters such as Wanda herself or Doctor Strange himself.

But the one that attracted the most attention was voiced by Patrick Stewart, Charles Xavier in the mythical first X-Men movies. Now, thanks to a new preview of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, we know that this character belongs to the Illuminati.

In the teaser, which you can see below, we see how a new variant of Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) announces to Doctor Strange that the illuminati will receive you nowthus entering a room with several people, including the possible Charles Xavier from another universe.

Who are the Illuminati and why are they so important?



Marvel the illuminati



The Illuminati is a group made up of Earth’s Mightiest Superheroes. Among them are Black Bolt from Inhumans, Iron Man, Reed Richards, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Namor, and Charles Xavier.

This group was formed primarily to gather information about new alien races trying to wipe out the earth after Iron Man realized that each of these members had information about the Kree and Skrull that originated. the Kree-Skrull War.

The Illuminati have had quite a bit of weight in key moments in Marvel comics, such as Secret Invasiona series that will premiere on Disney + and that has a main cast made up of Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke, among others.

The Illuminati that appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Surely they are another group of superheroes totally different from those that Marvel fans are used to due to the theme of the multiverses, but it is good to know that Charles Xavier is one of its members already confirmed by the same trailer. And it doesn’t hurt that Marvel echoes this group and decides, in the future, to make a movie about them with the introduction of namor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside the new Reed Richards.

