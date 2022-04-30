‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Confirms Two More Multiverse Characters – CINEMABLEND

Benedict Cumberbatch’s film hits theaters on May 6.

Warning, SPOILERS! Do not continue reading if you do not want to know details of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’!

There’s barely a week left until Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hit theaters and Marvel continues to reveal details through promotional trailers. In the last of them, a 15-second television spot, it is confirmed that Hayley Atwell will appear in Doc Strange 2 What Captain Carter. In the same way, Mary RambeauLashana Lynch’s character in Captain Marvelwill also appear on the tape.

Both appear briefly in a clip published by Marvel Studios Canada -which, by the way, has already been removed-. Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) finds herself fighting two adversaries who happen to be Rambeau and Carter. The first one appears in that golden suit that gave so much to talk about after the release of the trailer and that many attributed to Superior Iron Man. The second can be identified by the shield. Without a doubt, it is the contraption with the United Kingdom flag that Peggy Carter uses in her new identity as Captain Carter.

Here we leave you with the images:

On the left, Maria Rambeau. On the right, Captain Carter’s shield.



Marvel is an expert in keeping secrets for the viewing of its films, but with Benedict Cumberbatch’s sequel it is bringing to light juicy details in the final stretch before its premiere. Not only has it revealed the appearance of these two characters from the multiverse, it has also recently confirmed the presence of the Illuminati. This group, including Doctor Strange, is made up of the most powerful superheroes on Earth and their goal is to gather information about new alien races that could endanger Earth.

These additions are not casual – nothing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is. While the Illuminati possibly connect with Secret Invasion, the future Disney+ series that features Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke in its cast. At the same time, Captain Carter had already appeared in What would happen if…? This character is a version of Peggy Carter from another universe in which she became a supersoldier instead of Steve Rogers.

They are not the only connections of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It has long been known that the Benedict Cumberbatch tape connects directly with Scarlet Witch and Vision. Not only do we have the character’s presence in the action, it also directly mentions what happened in Westview.

the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It is one of the most anticipated events by Marvel fans. The film has managed to surpass Avengers: Infinity War in pre-sale with more than 63,000 tickets sold before its premiere on May 6, as opposed to the 32,000 tickets it sold Avengers: Infinity War. There is nothing.

