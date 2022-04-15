‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ could overtake ‘Infinity War’ at the box office

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It is the new and long-awaited bet of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. An hype that is preceded by all the theories and appearances about a multiverse that will finally have real consequences in the history of this phase 4 programmed by Kevin Feigebeyond what was experienced in Spider-Man: No way home. The first trailer already revealed that Patrick Stewart will return as Professor Charles Xavier and, of course as a result of that return… that if we will see Wolverine for the first time, that if the new haircut of Halle Berry remembers her Storm character or that Deadpool will be introduced to the MCU through the sorcerer’s sequel. A whole series of theories and rumors that have ensured that every week, for almost a year, there has been talk of Sam Raimi’s new movie. Fans don’t want spoilers and for that reason, they have rushed to reserve their ticket in the pre-sale of tickets, beating blockbusters like avengers: infinity war.

The pre-sale began on April 6 and in just 24 hours it has been reached in Spain the figure of 30,000 tickets sold. Numbers that exceed infinity waralthough without reaching the spectacular nature of premieres such as Star Wars: The Force Awakens either Avengers: Endgamewhich got 49,000 and 80,000 tickets sold in presale. Of course, no one can deny the overwhelming pace that Benedict Cumberbatch’s character has managed to achieve. The cameos and the appearance of characters as beloved as Scarlet Witch fuel the motivation of the fanswhile remaining true that we haven’t seen a Strange solo tape since 2017.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It will once again feature Rachel McAdams as Doctor Christine Palmer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Benedict Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo. In addition to Wanda, new additions to the sequel will appear as the heroine America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez and Bruce Campbell, who is expected to have one of those funny cameos that Raimi has accustomed us to. More enigmatic is the appearance of Julian Hiliard and Jett Klyne as Billy and Tommy Mazimoff, the children that Wanda designed for her particular happy family in Wandavision. What is certain is that both the Scarlet Witch series and Spider-Man’s latest adventure are essential to understanding this sequel that will be released in theaters. next May 6.