‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ erases Rachel McAdams in its latest trailer

The promotion of ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’ is leaving us with a lot of questions ahead of the premiere of the Sam Raimi film on May 6. How many variants of Stephen Strange will we get to know? Will the Illuminati finally be the ones who will judge the protagonist in that kind of futuristic court? Who is Patrick Stewart playing, the Professor X we know or another version? In Marvel they are willing to baffle us even with scenes from the movie that we have already seen.

Last Sunday, the Casa de las Ideas took advantage of the announcement that tickets for the film will go on sale on Wednesday, April 6, launching a new trailer. With the excitement of seeing new images of Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen again as Scarlet Witch, we had missed an important detail: one of the sequences that we saw in the first trailer months ago has been modified. Specifically, we are referring to the shot in which Strange crosses the threshold of an armored door into an unknown dimension, accompanied by America Chavez. (Xochitl Gomez), the girl who is capable of opening portals between universes.

But in the first trailer, and even in the promotional photo that accompanies this news, we see that Strange and Chavez are also accompanied by Dr. Christine Palmer, the character of Rachel McAdams. In the latest preview, Christine has been deleted from that scene. Why? Obviously, the presence of Christine in this scene can no longer be considered a spoiler because we have known that she is there since the first trailer. Unless it is a situation like that of Dormammu and it is a scene that we will see several times, and in some of them Christine is left without crossing the door. There is less left to find out.

Much more than a love interest

Dr. Palmer returns this time to be more than the love interest of the protagonist. In an interview with Empire, the actress explained that “this time I will not be left alone wearing the surgical gown. I have been part of things that I had never seen on screen.” In addition to McAdams, Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor also return as Wong and Mordo. ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ opens in theaters on May 6.