‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ had a different post-credits scene with a character swearing revenge and here you can see it

Those who have already seen ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’ will know that the Marvel movie includes two post-credits scenes. The first includes the arrival of a renowned actress in this universe, while the second closed a nice plot. As well, the latter was originally different and here we bring you that version that will be included in the version in domestic format of the last behind-the-scenes work of Sam Raimi.

Beware of spoilers.

as you will remember, Bruce Campbell He is Raimi’s favorite actor and he could not miss an appearance of his in ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’. Here he plays Poppa’s Pizzaa street food vendor who has a run-in with the character played by Benedict Cumberbatch. This leads to the latter imposing a temporary spell on him that leads him to be hitting each other continuously for a certain time.

In the version that we saw in theaters, it was simply shown the moment in which the spell lost its effect and the character was happy about it. However, a different version was shot in which Pizza Poppa promised revenge after what happened. A threat that probably remains without any effect by being made in a different universe in which the version of Stephen Strange has long since passed away.

It’s not the only deleted scene

It is still a curious nonsense that at least allows us to see a little more of the character played by Campbell. Indeed, It’s not the only deleted scene in the movie.because below I also include another one focused on an interview that Strange and Christine (Rachel McAdams) grant to a television program: