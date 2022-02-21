Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has this duration

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie will be much shorter than expected.

These days, movies in the superhero genre are often much longer than two hours, such as Spider-Man: There is no Home which lasts 2 hours and 28 minutes (148 minutes). However, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it will only last 130 minutes or what is the same 2 hours and 10 minutes, according to Cineworld UK. Taking into account everything it has to say, it may be a fast-paced movie or it may fall short.

Although if we review the films of sam raimi from spider-manThe duration of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness falls within normal. Since the first installment of the peter parker from Tobey Maguire that premiered in 2002 lasted 121 minutes, the second one from 2004 lasted 127 minutes and the third one from 2007 was a little longer and lasted 140 minutes.

Do you think 130 minutes will be enough? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

What will the movie be about?

For now we have few details of the plot and many leaks. But we know that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will continue the events of the series WandaVision from Disney Plus and the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. Therefore, the character of benedict cumberbatch want to find out more about multiverse, generating a chaos that can only be solved by traveling between different realities. It will be at that moment where he will see some variants of the most important heroes of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

In the distribution apart from benedict cumberbatch also stand out elizabeth olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Xochitl Gomez like America Chavez, Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Michael Stuhlbarg as Doctor Nicodemus West, Chiwetel Ejiofor like Mordo, Benedict Wong like wong, sooo cole and Tony McCarthy.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released on May 6, 2022. The rest of the installments of Marvel Studios can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.