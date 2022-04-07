“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”: In which theaters can tickets be purchased in person? | cinema FARANDULA RMMN | SPORT-PLAY

Less and less is missing for the premiere of the film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”so the main movie chains in Peru have already made pre-sale available to users to see the story starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

The premiere of the film is scheduled for May 5, and Cinemark, Cineplanet, Cinerama and Cinépolis have released their preview on May 4, with screenings starting at 7:00 p.m. in various formats for languages English and Spanish.

The Sam Raimi-directed cast includes Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

Tickets can be purchased online on the platforms of Cinemark, Cineplanet, and Cinépolisas well as in person at all Cineplanet in the country and Cinerama.

If you still haven’t got your seats to be among the first to see the new adventure of the sorcerer who, with the help of new and familiar mystical allies, traverses dangerous alternate realities to face a mysterious adversary, follow these simple steps.

ONLINE PURCHASE

Access the website or application of the cinema Choose the location of the cinema of your choice. Choose the function that best suits your schedule. Prices may vary by resort Select your seats and go to the payment method (credit or debit card). You have 4 minutes to fill in your data.

IN-PERSON PURCHASE:

Go to the Cinerama or Cineplanet closest to your home. Be patient! Service is on a first-come, first-served basis, and there will likely be a queue. Show your vaccination card against COVID-19 and buy your tickets. Payment can be by card or cash. You must bear in mind that some of the functions have tickets sold, so the capacity of the rooms may be reduced.

