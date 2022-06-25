Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now on Disney+

Benedict Cumberbatch returns to play Doctor Strange. DISNEY.

June 24, 2022 3:37 p.m.

Almost two months after its premiere in theaters, this week the popular film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was added to the Disney + catalog.

The plot of the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch takes place after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and goes into the Multiverse and expands its limits more than ever.

The film features a journey into the unknown as Doctor Strange, who, with the help of new and familiar mystical allies, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi and produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, Scott Derrickson and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The script is in charge of Michael Waldron.

Original title

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Year

2022.

Duration

126 minutes

Country

USA.

Address

Sam Raimi.

Cast

Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg, Sheila Atim, Adam Hugill, Ako Mitchell, Momo Yeung, Daniel Swain, Topo Wresniwiro, Eden Nathenson, Vinny Moli, Charlie Norton, David Tse , Julian Hilliard, Jett Klyne, John Krasinski, Patrick Stewart, Anson Mount, Lashana Lynch, Hayley Atwell..

Gender

Fantastic.

[VER EN DISNEY+]