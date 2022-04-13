Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is officially rated

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released very soon, one of the most anticipated Marvel Studios movies of the year.

There are no surprises! The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe he is very comfortable in qualifying PG-13. Since it allows the public of all ages to go to the cinema, but those under 13 must enter accompanied. So Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has also received that rating, so if anyone expected the director sam raimi do something wilder in the purest style The Evil Dead (1981), will stay with the desire. But at least we know it gets this rating because it contains “intense sequences of violence and action, terrifying imagery, and some language.”

This is how he explains it sam raimi:

“I think what Kevin Feige meant, from my point of view, is that this movie has a horror flavor. I think when the original director, Scott Derrickson, and Kevin hyped Doctor Strange’s arrival in the multiverse of madness, they said it was going to be the first Marvel superhero movie to have a horror element. I hope I’m not misquoting them. But even after Scott left the film due to creative differences, that was still the mandate: make the first Marvel movie to have a horror element. So, I stayed true to his original statements.”

What is the movie about?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will link with Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is why the great Wizard of Marvel Studios is trying to find out more about the multiverse. But the arrival of America Chavez will change things and must solve a dangerous situation where there will be different variants of the most famous heroes.

The cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange, Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Michael Stuhlbarg as Dr. Nicodemus West, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Benedict Wong as Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo.

The movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released on May 6, 2022. The rest of the installments of Marvel Studios can be enjoyed in the Disney Plus streaming platform.