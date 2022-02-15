Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: is Tom Cruise’s Iron Man in the movie?

In the new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Tom Cruise’s Iron Man can be seen, at least according to the hypotheses of Marvel fans.

During the Super Bowl LVI Disney and Marvel Studios decided to show us the

second trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and this new look inside the Marvel Multiverse – as usual – has left us with more questions than answers.

But some fans believe they have found an answer: the one to the question “Will we really see Tom Cruise’s Iron Man in the film?”.

Twitter users, in fact, as Comicbook also reports, are sure that in the film there is evidence of the presence of Superior Iron Manan alternate version of the hero played by Robert Downey Jr. coming straight from the comics, and for them it can be none other than Tom Cruise.

“So can we assume by now that Tom Cruise will be Superior Iron Man?“.

“Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man is coming Oh My Godoooo“.

“After Doctor Strange is captured by the Illuminati, it appears he is about to meet Professor X and Superior Iron Man #MultiverseOfMadness“.

And what about the mysterious character Scarlet Witch fights with?

“_Is Superior Iron Man #MultiverseOfMadness #MarvelStudios #IronMan

drstrangeinthemultiverseofmadness #TomCruise_ “.

And you, what do you think?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will arrive in theaters in May.