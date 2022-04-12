“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, new posters and details: “We wanted to give the fans what they wanted, but not what they expected”

The premiere is getting closer “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and with it, anxiety and expectation for the return of benedict cumberbatch in the skin of the Sorcerer Supreme, together with elizabeth olsen who -in addition to playing Wanda Maximoff again- will unleash her Scarlet Witch.

It is in this context that Marvel revealed in the last hours the new promotional posters of the film, which present each and one of the protagonists. In addition to Wanda and Doctor Strange, we see wong (Benedict Wong) America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams ).

Scartlet Witch in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” | Poster: Marvel Studios



However, it was not all that the company revealed. Along with the posters, which carry the terrifying and reddened aesthetic (like Wanda’s powers), they released their first behind-the-scenes look (via Discussing Film) with interviews with the cast and its director, sam raimi (Director of the Spider-Man trilogy with Tobey Maguire).

America Chavez in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” | Poster: Marvel Studios



“Telling this story required a giant effort. It had to be big because it not only had to paint a picture of our universe but also of multiple universes. It was a great opportunity to pair two of the most powerful superheroes,” the director begins by revealing about of the difficulties and the process of putting together the film.

Wong in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” | Poster: Marvel Studios



“We want the fans to say, ‘That’s amazing!’ That was really our goal, we wanted to give the fans what they wanted, but not exactly what they expected,” he adds.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is the sequel to its first part, but in turn takes up the events that ended with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Y “Wanda Vision”and continue with this Phase 4 of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe, for its acronym in English and as the set of interconnected productions is known) that the aforementioned series began.

Mordo in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” | Poster: Marvel Studios



Christine Palmer in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” | Poster: Marvel Studios



It has a script by Michael Waldron (creator of the “Loki” series), and production by the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feig; with Louis D’EspositoArgentina Victor Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll Y Jamie Christopher as executive producers. The preview in Argentine cinemas is scheduled for May 4th while its official premiere is Thursday 5 of the same month.