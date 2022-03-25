Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: New Promo Shows Zombie Wanda, Fans See Iron Man Again Clock

A new TV promo for Marvel’s upcoming release, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, dropped Thursday night, giving fans a sneak peek at some never-before-seen footage. The 30-second clip gives a better look at some characters already seen in previous trailers and also introduces new ones that were previously teased. And fans are once again convinced that they have seen an Iron Man variant in the clip. Also read: Exclusive: Patrick Stewart Going Back To Charles Xavier, Picard Made Life Difficult For Those Close To Him

The clip, titled Sacrifice, begins with a better look at Zombie Strange, previously shown in a trailer for the film, followed by a more detailed look at Baron Mordo (played by Chiwetel Ejifor), as he attacks Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange. with a sword. . Viewers are then treated to a shot of a glowing, flying superhero in what appears to be armor. Fans are divided on whether he is a variant of Captain Marvel (played in the MCU by Brie Larson), or Iron Man, who is rumored to be returning in the movie, played by Tom Cruise. A brief shot also gives a glimpse of Zombie Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), previously seen in an episode of the animated show What If…?

But it was Iron Man’s ‘appearance’ that got fans excited. “I only care about the possibility that Tom Cruise is in this,” one fan commented. The character was portrayed by Robert Downey Jr in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and died in the MCU in Avengers: Endgame. However, in his rumored return in Doctor Strange 2, Tom is said to be playing him. Leaked images claiming to be from the film’s sets show Tom in a motion capture suit in front of a green screen. Marvel, however, has yet to confirm the leak.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is part of the MCU’s Phase 4 and stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead. There have been various other rumors and leaks claiming that Ryan Reynolds will return as Deadpool in the movie or that Tobey Maguire will play Spider-Man. Recent fan theories have also claimed that John Krasinski is playing a version of Mr Fantastic in it.

However, all of them are unconfirmed at this time. Only one actor has confirmed his involvement in a fan-favorite character. Patrick Stewart returns as Professor Charles Xavier, a role he played in the X-Men movies for 17 years. The Sam Raimi director will be released in theaters on May 6, 2022. It has been described as Marvel’s first horror film.