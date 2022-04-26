Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: new trailer full of action and unpublished scenes

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters in 10 days and from Marvel Studios They have wanted to celebrate such an important date by sharing a new and frantic teaser trailer of just 30 seconds, although full of unpublished scenes and action, revealing some other surprises long awaited by fans. So much so, that at one point in this new advance, Mordo warns Strange that the illuminati await you… Don’t miss this new advance heading this news!

New trailer for Doctor Strange 2

And it is that this brief but intense new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness leaves us numerous never before seen scenesfrom Strange himself launching America Chavez through one of his trademark star portals to Scarlet Witch dealing with what looks like some sort of reality-shattering spell, plus new sequences where Strange is being escorted through jostling before the Illuminati by the mysterious robotic sentinels They look like variants of Ultron.

“In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary.” official synopsis.

The film is directed by sam raimi, and produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The script is written by Michael Waldron. The cast includes names like Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Xochitl Gomez.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters next May 6, 2022.

Source | Marvel Studios