‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, one of the most anticipated premieres, has already surpassed ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ in pre-sale

The premiere of a movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) is always a great event. and the arrival of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to cinemas next May 6 was not going to be less. The ‘hype’ among fans of the franchise has been present long before the event, and this is demonstrated by the advance sales data for the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, with 46,000 tickets sold in Spain alone during its first week.

This data confirms Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as one of the most anticipated premieres of this 2022. The new film of Phase 4 of the UCM has achieved some heart attack numbers in pre-sale which has been active since last Wednesday, April 6, and has even surpassed Avengers: Infinity Warwhich sold 32,000 tickets in the same period.

If you look at tickets sold in the first 24 hoursthe film directed by Sam Raimi (spider-man) has sold some 30,000 entries. And so it has managed to enter the podium of Disney titles with the highest pre-sales generated in a single day. To date, only two films from the company have exceeded this figure before: Star Wars: The Force Awakens (49,000 entries in 24 hours) and Avengers: Endgame (80,000 entries).

Why is it so long awaited?

no wonder that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have achieved such numbers. For a start, its argument focuses on Stephen Strange after the events that occurred in Spider-Man: No Way Homewhere you will remember that the Master of the Mystic Arts of Marvel cast a spell that caused a kind of multiversal crack and, finally, to put everything in order, that the world would forget the double identity of Peter Parker.

The infinite desire to see this continuation also has a lot to do with the return of Scarlet Witch. And it is that the character played by Elizabeth Olsen will accompany Strange in his new adventure after we saw her for the last time in the miniseries Scarlet Witch and Vision in the company of Paul Bettany.

In addition, the latest preview has brought back Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne), Wanda’s children who first appeared in the aforementioned Disney + series. But that is not all, because we will also check if he ends up participating in the film Patrick Stewartwho gave life to the famous professor Charles Xavier in the saga X Men.

will we see in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to some of the famous mutants? We will have to wait. Stewart’s presence has not been officially confirmed, but we already know that Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rachel McAdams will be yes or yes as Wong, Mordo and Christine Palmer, respectively. And don’t forget the debut of Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, one of the most acclaimed Marvel Comics characters by fans.

There is less to discover the new and exciting journey through the darkest corners of the Marvel multiverse. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessonly in theaters from next May 6. If you don’t have your ticket, what are you waiting for to get it? I want my ticket!

