Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres June 22 on Disney+

Whoever has not gone to the cinema to see “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” or who simply wants to immerse himself in it again, will be able to do so through Disney + very soon. The Marvel Studios movie will be the highlight of the platform for the same month of June, which will also debut ‘Ms. Marvel’, ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ and ‘Love, Victor’ will end and the acclaimed ‘Atlanta’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’ will return.

Benedict Cumberbatch in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

The sequel to “Doctor Strange” will be available on the digital service from Wednesday June 22, that is, just a month and a half after its theatrical release, which took place on May 6. Since then, The Sam Raimi-directed film has grossed $880 million.establishing itself as the highest grossing film of the year by surpassing “The Batman” (770 million) and the Chinese phenomenon “Water Gate Bridge” (626 million).

The Return of Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange delves into the alternate realities of the multiverse, something that was already flirted with in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” after the sorcerer made a mistake. Also, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” picks up Wanda’s plot after the tragic events of ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’thus weaving together some of the most powerful open fronts of Phase 4.

heroic summer

Before we enter the multiverse, we will be able to know the origin story of ‘Ms. Marvel’ from June 8. After ‘Moon Knight’, the new Marvel series embraces a more cheerful and relaxed style, along the lines of the charismatic personality of Kamala Khan. A month later, on July 8, the theatrical debut of “Thor: Love and Thunder” will take place, which marks the return of Natalie Portman and the emergence of Christian Bale. And finally, on August 17 we will enter the court with ‘She-Hulk: Lawyer Hulka’, the series about Bruce Banner’s cousinwhich will mix the superheroic universe with legal comedy.