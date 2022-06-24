“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” premieres on Disney +: five facts that you may not have known

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, The 27th movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) is now available on the Disney Plus platform starting this Wednesday, June 22, so if you didn’t get to see it in the cinema, this is your chance to catch up on the stories of Marvel Studios.

In this sequel to everyone’s favorite wizard, Stephen Strange, you will be able to enjoy new additions of characters in the MCU, which will surely surprise you if you are a fan of the comics or the movies of this studio. Doctor Strange will have to deal once again with the issue of the multiversesince in “Spider-Man Without a Way Home” of 2021, this concept was addressed for the first time.

This tape is starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsenwho reprise their roles as Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff: Scarlet Witch. Here are five facts you may not have known about the movie.

It is confirmed in which Universe the events of the UCM take place

In one of the film’s dialogues, Doctor Christine Palmer, who is the love interest of sorcerer Stephen Strange, confirms that the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where Thanos’ snap happened, it’s 616.

In the comics, the 616 universe has the same characteristics that are lived in the real world, according to the political and organization of countries, social system and historical events, such as the World Wars. Although they include fictional countries like Wakanda in Africa.

Earth 616 is the one most used by comic book writers to give rise to the events of superheroes.

In what chronological order is “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” located? at the MCU?

This story is placed after the events of the “Eternals” movie and before what happened in the Hawkeye series. So the story of Ms. Marvel is the one so far currently in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When will the “United” documentary about the sequel to Doctor Strange be released?

In general, every time Marvel Studios releases a movie, it releases a documentary on how the movie was made on the Disney Plus platform., from the comments of the director and the actors. In this case, Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, among other actors who were part of this film, would participate.

Plus, we’ll get commentary from director Sam Raimi, who also directed the Spider-Man trilogy from 2000 to 2007. It is expected to be released this month in the catalog.

América Chávez and her introduction to the UCM

América Chávez is a superheroine in the comics who is part of the Young Avengers, is of Latin descent and has powers such as superhuman strength, speed, longevity, and can perform multiversal travel. In this movie we will see to the American actress of Mexican descent, Xochitl Gomez to give life to América Chávez.

The problem America Chavez will face in this story is that she cannot control her powers and carries insecurities from her past life, so she will have to face them with the help of Strange.

Box office success of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The Sam Raimi-directed film grossed more than $943 million at the worldwide box office. This sequel to the sorcerer has become one of the most successful in the UCM and is placed at number 11, below Captain Marvel.