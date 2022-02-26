Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness producer reveals the meaning of the title

Doctor Strange is a character who has had an important place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the end of Phase 3 and the beginning of Phase 4. However, there was a fairly wide gap between Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89% and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, five and a half years to be exact. In the first installment directed by Scott Derrickson, the public witnessed the origin of Strange as a hero.

The fall of one of the best surgeons and the inability to control what was his work tool – his hands – would lead him to an encounter with himself, but also with the magic that surrounds the world and of which few manage to witness. His time in Avengers: Infinity War- 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95% was key to Thanos’ final defeat, and although his intervention in Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% was lower than expected, it would also unleash something important for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This time it is time for us to learn more about Doctor Strange’s path as Sorcerer Supreme and his confrontation with the dangers of his timeline and everything that has been unleashed through the multiverse, which has already begun to be seen in Loki – 96%. There are still a couple of months to go before the premiere of the film that will mark the return of Sam Raimi to superhero movies, but the producer of the film has already advanced something fundamental in the plot with just the explanation of the title.

Richie Palmer explained what lies behind the title of the new film during the most recent edition of D23especially when highlighting that unlike other films where only the name of the superhero is put followed by a subtitle, now we find a joint title, and this time the key word is “madness”, something that will stand out between the protagonists and their encounter with their own variants, raising questions about what they are capable of doing.

We honor every definition of the word ‘madness’ in this movie. Watching other versions of yourself make choices you wouldn’t make can, for better or worse, be maddening, whether it’s for Doctor Strange, or Wanda, or any of our characters… Sometimes the scariest monsters are the ones they dwell within us. And with the Multiverse, maybe some versions of us are more monstrous than others.

It is worth mentioning that Wanda and Stephen will not be exclusively the center of everything, as Christine (Rachel McAdams), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor). It must be remembered that this will not only be “a distorted epic of reality” within the MCU, but it has also been rumored that it will be the place that will open the doors to all the Marvel characters who had been left out because they belonged to another company. .

Among the most anticipated rumored characters are Wolverine – either under the interpretation of Hugh Jackman or giving way to a new version – Professor X by Patrick Stewart, Magneto by Michael Fassbender and even a variant of Iron Man now under the supposed interpretation. by Tom Cruise. Fans will have to wait until May 4 to be able to witness everything that this film has prepared.