Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness raises the hype with a final trailer with more surprises

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe new movie Marvel Studios as part of the UCM, it opens in Spain tomorrow, Friday May 6, 2022. That is why those responsible have released a final trailer before its arrival in theaters, a new advance even more epic than previous glimpses and that leaves us with the occasional hitherto unpublished appearance and what can you see on these lines. What other surprises awaits us in the multiverse of Doctor Strange?

Doctor Strange 2 in theaters May 6

Thus, this new trailer starts with various scenes of Doctor Strange through different appearances of the Sorcerer Supreme in the MCU, from his origin movie to Avengers Infinity War. In the same way, we are introduced to the character of Wanda after her time in several Marvel Studios movies and her explosion in Scarlet Witch and Vision, the Disney + series in which we saw the birth of Scarlet Witch. And it will be here where both characters collide head-on to protect the multiverse.

“In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its limits further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary.” official synopsis.

The film is directed by sam raimi, and produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The script is written by Michael Waldron. The cast includes names like benedict cumberbatch, elizabeth olsenBenedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Xochitl Gomez

Source | Marvel Studios