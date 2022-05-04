‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: release date, cast, trailer and plot

Doctor strange in the multiverse of madness It comes at a crucial time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The multiverse began to crack Loki Y Spider-Man: Far From Homebut it’s Doctor Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) who will deal with its biggest fallout, and he may be the first to meet certain major cast members from other Marvel properties yet to be brought into the MCU.

The doctor strange The trailer features the very recognizable voice of a certain X-Man, but viewers will have to wait until the release date to find out if the actor is playing who fans think he is.

Marvel has kept many details of multiverse of madness secretly, as they often do with their many films. However, details of the trailer and various interviews with the cast have emerged.

This is all we know right now about doctor strange 2.

When is Doctor strange in the multiverse of madness coming out?

The US release date for the film is Friday, May 6, when the film will exclusively hit theaters.

In other countries, however, Marvel fans will be able to see the film a day or even two days before American audiences. According to IMDB, the film will be released in the following countries at the following times:

Wednesday May 4: Germany, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Cambodia, South Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Sweden, Singapore;

Germany, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Cambodia, South Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Sweden, Singapore; Thursday May 5: United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Australia, United Kingdom, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Portugal, Slovakia, Thailand;

United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Australia, United Kingdom, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Portugal, Slovakia, Thailand; Friday May 6: Bulgaria, Brazil, Canada, Spain, India, Sri Lanka, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Turkey, USA

The film’s streaming release date has not been confirmed. However, we do know that it will release on Disney+, with a mid-July release date looking like the most likely.

Who is in the cast of Doctor strange in the multiverse of madness?

Naturally, Benedict Cumberbatch (fresh off an Oscar nomination for the power of the dog) is back as Stephen Strange. Strange was last seen helping Peter Parker (Tom Holland) narrowly avert the multiversal collapse. Also back from the first doctor strange movie are:

Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer

Michael Stuhlbarg – Nicodemus West

Chiwetel Ejiofor-Mordo

Benedict Wong–Wong

Alongside them are some new faces in doctor strange, but familiar to Marvel fans. Chief among them is Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, last seen in hiding after the events of Wanda Vision. Heard but not quite seen in the multiverse of madness The trailer is Sir Patrick Stewart, but it hasn’t been revealed if he’s reprising his role as Dr. Charles Xavier (although it’s highly plausible with the multiverse opening and all…)

Xóchitl Gómez also stars in the film as América Chávez, a character comic book readers know becomes Miss America (and is also the first Latin American LGBTQ+ character to star in an ongoing series). Marvel has been quietly adding a slew of Young Avengers like Speed ​​and Wiccan (Wanda’s sons) and Kate Bishop Hawkeye (Hailee Steinfeld) to the MCU, so the addition of Chavez may be setting up a future series. or movie with the young heroes, especially as Wanda’s two children are in the doctor strange 2 to emit.

Doctor strange in the multiverse of madness Director Sam Raimi has also confirmed that actor Bruce Campbell will make a cameo appearance in the film. Campbell has appeared in 11 of Raimi’s films so far, most famously playing Ash in the cult. Evil Dead trilogy. According to a Twitter post from the actor, it appears that he is playing an alternate version of the world of Doctor Strange.

What is doctor strange 2 about?

The official plot synopsis for the film reads: “At Marvel Studios’ Doctor strange in the multiverse of madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

As revealed in reviews, Chavez is portrayed in the film as a young woman with the power to travel between multiple universes, and who is being hunted by this “mysterious new adversary.”

WARNING: If you don’t want to know who that adversary is, stop reading now.

Marvel is being a bit misleading in describing that adversary as “new”; in fact, it is Wanda herself, who is trying to find a universe in which she can live with her children.

Along the way, fans will get multiple Easter eggs for various Marvel properties. i enjoyed how And yes? on Disney+ gave us a break from the MCU canon? This film seeks to relate him, with appearances in the trailer for Captain Carter and Hayley Atwell’s Zombie Doctor Strange.