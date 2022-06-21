Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Releases 2 Deleted Scenes

We can see online 2 moments of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness that did not reach theaters.

The Blu-ray version of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It will come with a lot of bonus content and now we have a small preview. So keep an eye out for it when it’s released digitally on June 22 and physically in 4K on July 26.

The first video that we leave you below is a flashback of Steven Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) Y Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) participating in an interview to discuss a revolutionary surgical technique they worked on together before Strange’s accident in the first movie that injured his hands. This once again highlights the arrogance of the good doctor, but it really doesn’t add much and that’s why it’s easy to deduce why they removed the scene from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The next scene, if we saw it in the cinema, although now it has some change at the end. Since we see Poppa’s Pizzathe character of the actor Bruce Campbellupbraiding Doctor Strange which is next to America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and the Marvel hero makes him beat himself up for a long time.

Sure there are many more surprises.

So we will have to wait for the digital and Blu-Ray version to arrive to find out what more scenes we missed in the final theatrical cut of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. A film that is having a tremendous success as it has raised more than 943 million dollars worldwide. In addition, he left the story open for a third installment, thanks to the post-credit scene where a mysterious new character appears who will be very important in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

All installments of the saga in which Benedict Cumberbatch has participated can be enjoyed on the Disney Plus streaming platform.