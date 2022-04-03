‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ releases trailer and announces duration and ticket presale date

A little over a month to go until our next marvelous date on the big screen. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters on May 6, starring Benedict Cumberbatch again as the former Sorcerer Supreme. Marvel Studios has many surprises prepared for the countdown, starting with this new trailer for Sam Raimi’s movie in which Stephen Strange goes in search of Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) because “Could use an Avenger”. She replies that “there are other Avengers”but Strange throws him an interesting retort: “Would you go back to the lunch boxes”referring to how Wanda could use a reputation boost by saving the world after screwing her up in Westview.

This spot also announces that Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, April 6.. At least in the United States because Marvel Spain has not spoken yet. The first installment of ‘Doctor Strange (Doctor Strange)’ went on to collect 677.8 million dollars worldwide, but Stephen comes from pulverizing the box offices with the Peter Parkers in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, which has raised $1.89 billion, so the bar is high.

shorter than expected

Now that pre-sale of tickets is about to start, the North American ticket sales website Fandango has revealed the duration of the film, and it is much shorter than we expected. If a few days ago a Brazilian ticket sales website marked that ‘Doctor Strange 2’ would last a little less than 2 and a half hours, Fandango assures that the official duration is 2 hours and 6 minutes. It would be in line with the first ‘Doctor Strange’ and many of the solo Marvel superhero movies, such as ‘Iron Man’, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ or ‘Captain Marvel’.

Alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen we will see Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor again as Wong, Christine Palmer and Mordo. The big news in the cast will be Xochitl Gomez, who plays America Chavez, a young woman capable of creating portals between dimensions. ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’ opens in Spanish theaters on May 6.