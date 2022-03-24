Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reveals a new trailer – La Cosa Cine

Less than two months to go Marvel Studios officially opens its 2022 season in theaters with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe long-awaited sequel to the story centered on the character played by benedict cumberbatch.

Through cinemarka new preview of the film was released with material never seen before, which prepares us not only for the return of Stephenalso from the Wanda Maximoff from elizabeth olsenand the introduction of America Chavezinterpreted by Xochitl Gomez:

“In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.” read the synopsis of the film directed by sam raimiwhich hits theaters on May 5.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It also features performances by Chiwetel Ejiofor As the Baron Mordo, Benedict Wong What wong and Rachel McAdams What Christine Palmer.

La Cosa is now digital and interactive so you can read, watch and listen to us wherever and however you want. you get it in our store and you help us to continue many more years with you.