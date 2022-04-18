Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reveals big fights in his new teaser trailer

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness presents a new preview that points out some of the threats that await the character played by Benedict Cumberbatch. The teaser trailer, located at the top of this story, reveals just under 30 seconds of footage from the film. Starting May 6 You can find it in the movie theaters of our country.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: The MCU “journeys into the unknown”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will jump into the multiverse in the complex puzzle that the renowned filmmaker Sam Raimi will build. “The UCM unlocks the Multiverse and expands its limits like never before,” reveals the company in its official description. “Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

The movie will take place “after the events of Avengers: Endgame”, where Dr. Stephen Strange will continue his research on the time stone. Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Stephen Strange) will be joined by Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff), Rachel McAdams (Dr. Christine Palmer), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), and Xochitl Gomez (América Chavez).

Recently it was Elizabeth Olsen herself who opened up about how her role as Scarlet Witch fits. The actress admits to enjoy on playing Wanda Maximoff in the MCU: “In my mind it’s not fun enough to always play the hero of the story when he never does anything wrong. I don’t find anything interesting. I think the reason I’ve enjoyed Wanda from the beginning is because she’s very clear in her beliefs. She doesn’t align herself with others, and that’s fine. She makes her own decisions and when she makes mistakes she admits it”.

Source: Marvel