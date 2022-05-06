‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’ takes her

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Fire Eyes, The mafia tailor, The weapon of deception, Game of assassins, Top Gun: Maverick… The movie premieres in May are heating up and, in case you are interested in seeing one in particular but you are not very into what is being released, we gather in this our monthly section some of the most striking among those whose date is set in the Spanish rooms.

Aren’t you very into going to the movies, but you do like to watch movies and series? Then we recommend you go through our other section of premieres, VOD News, where every week we do the same, but with the main video-on-demand platforms. Now let’s go to the mess that there is a lot of fabric to cut, although as you can see, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It is the title that covers the header.

Movie premieres on May 6

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It is not only the title that dominates the header of the section, it is also one of the most anticipated film premieres and one of the potential blockbusters of the year, given how the Marvel superhero cinema succeeds, no matter how repetitive and bland it may be. . In any case, if it’s about having a good time at the movies, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness shouldn’t fail. Directed by Sam Raimi (spider-man, Evil Dead) and starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the company of other UCM stars such as Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres tomorrow (and, in a couple of months or so, on Disney+).

Another premiere that hits theaters tomorrow, Friday May 6, and that has nothing to do with the previous one is Red Rocket, a dramedy about the attempted redemption of a porn actor in low hours that the truth is that critics are really liking and has already received awards at festivals such as Cannes, as well as in various critics’ associations. The curious thing about the case, however, is that the film has more reality than it seems, for the role and the protagonist.

Movie premieres on May 13

One of the most striking premieres a priori of the second week of May is Fire Eyesa new film adaptation of the well-known horror novel by the master of the genre Stephen King in which apart from the unknown protagonist of the story (you know, the girl with the “eyes of fire”) we will find more recurring faces such as those of Zac Effron (High School Musical, Baywatch: Baywatch) or Kurtwood Smith (that 70s wonder, Patriot), among others.

Mark Wahlberg (boogie nights, ted, Uncharted) is at the forefront of the distribution of The Miracle of Father Stu in one of those stories that suits him a lot, in this case, in that of “a boxer turned priest who inspired countless people during his journey from self-destruction to redemption.” The movie is a drama with a lot of religion and not only that, it is mainly a biopic, therefore based on real events, or at least inspired by them. Alongside Wahlberg is another hard-boiled movie classic like Mel Gibson (Max Max, lethal weapon, brave heart).

Movie premieres on May 20

The third week of May is perhaps the busiest of the month, thanks to movie premieres such as The mafia tailora period crime drama starring Zoey Deutch (Did it have to be him?, Zombieland: Kill and finish), Dylan O’Brien (the maze runner, love and monsters) or Mark Rylance (Dunkirk, *Player *), among others, whose title and setting, 1950s Chicago, tell you just about everything you need to know to put it in your sights. For more information, the trailer… and the critics, who are liking it.

The weapon of deception is the new film by veteran British director John Madden, who began his television career with unrepeatable series such as The storyteller or those of Jeremy Brett’s Sherlock Holmes, although where he gained his fame was in the cinema with classics like shakespeare in love either Captain Corelli’s Mandolin. For this new film, a period drama set in World War II, he surrounds himself with talented countrymen like Colin Firth (The king’s speech, Mamma Mia), Kelly MacDonald (Boardwalk Empire, Trainspotting), Matthew Macfadyen (pride and prejudice. Succession) and more. And since it was released in the UK last month, we can say that critics are also liking it.

If you are one of those who take dramas with action better, Game of assassins is an archetypal thriller police that, however, no matter how repeated its formula is, fails, when things are done well. And since this film was also released a while ago on the other side of the pond, expect the critics to be quite happy after seeing it. We talk about the latest from Joe Carnahan (The A-Team, White Hell), brought together for the occasion with seasoned actors in the genre such as Gerard Butler (300, Greenland) or Frank Grillo (The Purge: Night of the Beasts, die againalso with Carnahan directing).

A Spanish. At least one: mirror, mirror, a typical comedy full of well-known faces in these parts such as Antonio Resines, Loles León, María Adánez, Toni Acosta, Malena Alterio, Carlos Bardem, Carlos Areces, Santi Millán, Silvia Abascal, Tito Valverde and, by way of posthumous work, Verónica Forqué. If, knowing that it is a comedy and a review of the cast that populates it, you still do not know what to expect, I recommend you watch the trailer carefully, because you are more lost than an octopus in a garage.

Less West and more East with ***The Deer King***, an anime based on the novels by Nahoko Uehashi that later had its adaptation in manga format and is now doing the same as a movie. animation. And it smells like Studio Ghibli for good reason: there is, among others, Masashi Ando, ​​animation director of that masterpiece called Spirited Away and also the most recent Your Name. A very good news is that it can be seen dubbed into Spanish and Catalan (here the trailer in Catalan).

Movie premieres on May 26 and 27

In the penultimate week of May, the last for all practical purposes as far as film releases are concerned, one of the blockbusters most anticipated in recent years… at least in the United States. Although being compromising, we can qualify it as one of the most vaunted, not in vain it was going to be released in 2020 and it has been waited until now to exploit the box office as much as possible. And it is that Top Gun: Maverick picks up the story of these US Army aviators thirty years later, with Tom Cruise at the helm and a Val Kilmer who reappears fleetingly almost out of necessity. We’ll see if they get the expected effect or puncture. It comes out on the 26th.

Are you a lover of the most classic detective novel? If you like this literary style and its serial and film adaptations, those old crime stories that made fictional characters such as Sherlock Holmes or Hercule Poirot so popular, Jules Maigret is the French counterpart of these and Maigret the latest adaptation that sees the light, of course of French production and as a spearhead with the national legend Gérard Depardieu (Cyrano de Bergerac, Asterix and Obelix) playing the veteran judicial police commissioner.

We finish the monthly review of the highlights that the Spanish billboard will be pleased to offer its long-suffering users with Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie, a full-fledged extension of the anime that doesn’t change director, tone, or anything. It’s the same, but as a prequel, so it can be used to access the series if it hasn’t been done yet. The most interesting thing is that although there will be cinemas that show it in Japanese with subtitles, there will be a version dubbed into Spanish. It is the first time that Crunchyroll has ventured into it and here is another important piece of information: if you cannot or do not want to go see it at the cinema, you will have it later, along with the series, on the platform of streaming.