‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: The 12-Second LGBTQ Scene Disney Refuses to Delete in Saudi Arabia – Movie News

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe sequel about the sorcerer of Marvel starring Benedict Cumberbatch, hits theaters on May 6, but in some territories it might not. A few days ago it was known that Saudi Arabia could ban the film directed by Sam Raimi for the same reason that it was in its day Eternals: for a character LGBTQ+.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe will meet America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). In the comics, this young woman is a Latino LGBTQ+ character and is the daughter of a couple of women. And, precisely, a reference to the latter is what Saudi Arabia wants to eliminate.

always according to Guardianthe general supervisor of Saudi Arabia’s film classification Nawaf Alsabhanthe kingdom of Saudi Arabia wants Disney to agree to remove 12 seconds of footage end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in which America Chavez talks about her “two mothers”.

“It’s just her talking about her two mothers because she has two mothers,” says Alsabhan in Agence France-Presse. “And being in the Middle East, it’s very difficult to get something like that happening. We’ve sent it to the distributor, and the distributor has sent it to Disney, and Disney has told us that they are not willing“, Adds the supervisor on the refusal of the House of Mickey Mouse to eliminate those 12 seconds of film.

On the other hand, Alsabhan states that the film “will never be banned”, thus denying reports that it will happen. “There’s no reason to ban the movie. It’s a simple edit… So far they’ve refused. But we have not closed the door. we keep trying“.

Eternalsthe Marvel Studios film directed by Chloé Zhao, was banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait for LGBTQ+ scenes starring the couple formed by Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and her husband Ben (Haaz Sleyman). Initially, the territories mentioned above asked to edit those scenes, but Disney refused and the film was not shown.

Cumberbatch has given his opinion on the subject. “It’s hard not to get excited about this, to be honest. But it is, I’m afraid, an expected disappointment.”says Cumberbatch in Meter.

“We have come to know from those repressive regimes that their lack of tolerance excludes people who deserve, not only to be included, but celebrated for who they are, and to feel part of a society and a culture, and not be punished for their sexuality,” he adds.

In addition to Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness features the returns of Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet WitchBenedict Wong as wongChiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo and Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer.

