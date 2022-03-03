‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’: The Funkos reveal a mysterious new character

The premiere of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is getting closer, the film in which the character of Benedict Cumberbatch will have to face the greatest consequences of the spell that went wrong in ‘Spider-Man: No Way’ Home’. The next few weeks are going to be a minefield, with statements that say a lot, rumors and theories about what we will find in the Sam Raimi film. A regular in this of the spoilers is the merchandising, and more specifically Funko always has the odd surprise in store.

The bobblehead doll company and Marvel Studios have presented the official collection of Funko Pop! from ‘Doctor Strange 2’, in which we find four different variants of Stephen Strange: the regular version, Supreme Strange (rumored member of the Illuminati), Defender Strange, and a blue-toned psychedelic version. Wong (Benedict Wong), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) and Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) also have their own dolls.

Who is Sara?

But there are two that are especially interesting. One of them is Rintrahthe green minotaur who comes from the planet R’Vaal and who is also able to control magic. The other introduces himself simply as Sara, and wears a sorceress outfit too. The two options being considered is that it can be Sara Mordo, mother of Chiwetel Ejiofor’s character, or Sara Wolfe, secretary of Doctor Strange. We will have to wait a little longer to see who is hiding behind this plastic figure.

With this new range of Funko Pop! It already has 1,000 figures in its collection, being Doctor Strange precisely the one in charge of occupying such a spectacular figure. The bobbleheads will go on sale soon and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ will be released in theaters on May 6.