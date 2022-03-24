‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: The possible duration makes it one of the longest movies in the MCU

As the premiere of a new Marvel movie approaches, the question arises as to how long it will last. Especially since the latest installments of the UCM seem to constantly want to beat the record set by ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in 2019 with its 3 hours of footage. Does Sam Raimi intend to stand up to him with ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’? The second film focused on the character of Benedict Cumberbatch is not bad in length, but it is far from the conclusion of the Infinity Saga.

The Brazilian ticket sales website Ingresso has leaked the duration of ‘Doctor Strange 2’: 148 minutes, a little less than 2 hours and a half. This figure has not yet been confirmed by Marvel Studios, but if it turns out to be official it would be the fourth longest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sharing position with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. Above would be ‘Endgame’, ‘Eternals’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

Phase 4 or Phase of the Portals

In those two and a half hours there is much to tell. Stephen Strange will have to deal with the consequences of the spell that went wrong in ‘No Way Home’ and that broke the barriers that separated our universe from the others. Along the way he will come across other variants of himself and other acquaintances. On his side will be Wong (Benedict Wong) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), in addition to a girl named America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) with a curious ability: she can open portals between dimensions.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ will be released in theaters on May 6. In the cast we will also find Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, who will have a more active role in this installment, and everything indicates that we will see ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ level surprises with star appearances and cameos . The one that is practically confirmed is Patrick Stewart, but who else will be seen in this multiversal chaos?