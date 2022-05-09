‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: This cameo has confirmed one of the most anticipated unknowns of Marvel’s future – CINEMABLEND

The film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and Xochitl Gomez is now available in theaters.

SPOILERS: Next, important details of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness are revealed

The film starring Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch is now available in theaters and, as its title reveals, we have been able to see the occasional variant of mythical Marvel characters in other universes, including those of Wanda and Doctor Strange themselves.

The most notorious are the Illuminati of earth 838 made up of Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), the already confirmed Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Black Lightning (Anson Mount), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch) and Reed Richards played by John Krasinski.

Taking into account that in each universe that exists it is about the same aspect but different personalities, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has thus confirmed John Krasinski as the protagonist of the new Fantastic Four movie that Marvel is preparing and that Jon Watts has had to leave as director to take a break from superheroes.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Director Leaves Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Movie

the actor of office was positioned as one of the favorites to play Reed Rechards alongside Emily Blunt as Susan Stormso it only remains to cross your fingers that Marvel has made this dream signing for this new version of the 4 fantasticof which we hope to know more details very soon.

Does Inhumans go into the canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The Marvel series of Inhumans It was considered the worst work of the company, despite having had a large budget and a most innovative way of filming. However, critics and fans branded it as the worst thing Marvel has done.

Anson Mount was the protagonist of this miniseries and has also appeared in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. Despite this detail, taking into account the different universes that exist, Marvel has wanted to revive this superhero with the same actor, but surely burying it as a story from another universe.

Inhumans It was considered a high-budget movie, but the series was finally announced, thus canceling this project that had a release date on October 28, 2014. But considering the appearance of Anson Mount in Benedict Cumberbatch’s film, Marvel has not forgotten this group of superheroes that we may see again in a future MCU.

